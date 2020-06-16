I've been having this issue for quite a while now but nearing the end of contract with ISP so have decided to finally get into what's the issue.

I'm on Vodafone Fibre Max Unlimited.

Problem:

I have 1 gigabit wired connection to my PC. Speed test provides the expected results. However, when actually downloading I get around 1-2 MBps max.

Now this is where the big catch comes in, if I turn on my VPN (Nord) route it to a NZ server, whenever I repeat those downloads I get 6MBps+.

I've tried disabling IPV6 on router level and repeating those downloads, still getting same results. So at this point I'm unsure what the issue could be, I've had a few friends tell me it's a Vodafone routing thing and that it may be best to jump ship to another ISP.

Any tips/recommendations/solutions for this?

Cheers.