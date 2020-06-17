I have a work mate that is a couple of days away from finishing up a house build. The other day chorus installed the ONT in the Comms cabinet. But due to the way the ONT is plugged into the power point the cabinet door can't be closed.

He is also concerned that there will not be any space to put the modem. Looking at the Ethernet cables they appear to already be terminated and as there aren't a huge number of them (he isn't a techie) he probably won't need a patch panel. I don't know what the red cables are?

I have advised him to get a separate AP and plug it into the living room/office data point as if his modem/wifi is in the comms cabinet he will get terrible wifi performance.

Anyone have any advice as to what he should be asking the electrician/vodafone to do?

Cheers