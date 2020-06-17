Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Comms cabinet advice


#272282 17-Jun-2020 20:10
I have a work mate that is a couple of days away from finishing up a house build.  The other day chorus installed the ONT in the Comms cabinet.  But due to the way the ONT is plugged into the power point the cabinet door can't be closed.

 

He is also concerned that there will not be any space to put the modem.  Looking at the Ethernet cables they appear to already be terminated and as there aren't a huge number of them (he isn't a techie) he probably won't need a patch panel.  I don't know what the red cables are?

 

I have advised him to get a separate AP and plug it into the living room/office data point as if his modem/wifi is in the comms cabinet he will get terrible wifi performance. 

 

Anyone have any advice as to what he should be asking the electrician/vodafone to do?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cheers




  #2506939 17-Jun-2020 20:24
Hi what a right royal, anyway just get a basic power strip to allow you to sort the ont plug pack in a useful angle. Get rid of the phone module that all the red patch leads are plugged into which will leave room for the router. Then have the blue cat6 leads terminated on the lower patch panel.

Cyril

  #2506954 17-Jun-2020 20:48
Maybe get a little power board with a rear-entry plug (the cord sticks straight up away from the socket) and plug the ONT into this?




