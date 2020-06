I have been bequeathed a couple of external antennas ... the stick/wand type that screws into a modem or wifi access point etc.

One is 195mm in length, the other 375mm. I was told that the short one was 10dBi, and the other possibly double that.

There are no markings on the units, so is there a way to test and/or ascertain just what dBi gain they may be?