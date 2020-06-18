Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
4G Modem/Router Recomendation


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272292 18-Jun-2020 11:16
Morning,


Needing a bit of help. Currently live rural and having a slight issue.


We piggy back off the landlords internet, he has a modem hardwired to the phone line and we connect to that via a wireless portal on the roof. Sadly he goes away often and Monday the internet went down (I have tried accessing the modem via 192.168....) but can't access the page to reboot the modem. I am wanting options for a backup.


We are thinking of getting a 4G modem as a backup encase this happen again (someone will be working from home often so it's needed) We feel Rural broadband is not an options as you are looking at $100+ for 120gb (if there is a cheaper option would love to hear)


I was looking at the following.

https://www.netgear.com/home/products/networking/wifi-routers/R7000.aspx

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MODNGR2120/NETGEAR-LB2120-4G-LTE-Modem-with-SIM-Card-Slot-No

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETHUA8372/Huawei-E8372-4GLTE-USB-Mobile-Wi-Fi-Hotspot-with-S

'That VDSL Cat'
12254 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2507206 18-Jun-2020 11:26
The R7000 is not a LTE Modem.

 

 

 

Double check on what 4G plan your wanting to put on the sim in those modems you might find the plan won't support your usecase.

 

as for the device itself will both work fine as a backup device - i'd recommend grabbing a second hand b618 though.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 



2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2507251 18-Jun-2020 11:32
When I enter details into Skinny's website, says I am not eligible. Will that be an issue?

 

Will be using a Spark SIM.

