Morning,

Needing a bit of help. Currently live rural and having a slight issue.

We piggy back off the landlords internet, he has a modem hardwired to the phone line and we connect to that via a wireless portal on the roof. Sadly he goes away often and Monday the internet went down (I have tried accessing the modem via 192.168....) but can't access the page to reboot the modem. I am wanting options for a backup.

We are thinking of getting a 4G modem as a backup encase this happen again (someone will be working from home often so it's needed) We feel Rural broadband is not an options as you are looking at $100+ for 120gb (if there is a cheaper option would love to hear)

I was looking at the following.