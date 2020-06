Has anyone tried one of these from Go Wireless NZ with success? https://www.gowifi.co.nz/700-directional/ant-261.html

I have a Spark / Huawei B618 in a pretty good rural reception area .... but want to squeeze the best out of the available signal if worth it and achievable, but without going all the way with an external antenna rig and the necessary 25m or so of coax reticulation which would lose me a lot of signal strength!

Thanks & regards,