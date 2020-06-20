Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I assume there is no issue mixing different Unifi APs on the same network (e.g UAP-AC-Lite and UAP-AC-LR)?

 

 




Nope. Just be aware that depending on what models you are mixing that models going EOL next year (if you are using these) will limit you and you will no longer be able to upgrade the controller from that point.

 

 

Roaming seems sketchy between different ones. I have no end of problems if I have the 2.4APs doing the same SSID that I have on the AC-Pros with the IOT stuff. If they are all on the old 2.4GHz ones then its fine. Now they do 8 SSIDs per radio I can retire the other ones but that is effort to arrange so I am just leaving it as is for now till I have to with them going end of support.




sbiddle:

Nope. Just be aware that depending on what models you are mixing that models going EOL next year (if you are using these) will limit you and you will no longer be able to upgrade the controller from that point.


 



Which ones are going EOL? Just the old 2.4Ghz ones (with green light)?

List of EOL models here: https://community.ui.com/questions/Announcement-EOL-for-some-UniFi-AP-models/65487283-ce9d-49f4-85b9-b6aa54659ef7

 

There is otherwise no issues mixing UniFi access points.




