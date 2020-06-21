Hi All.

I have a weather station that connects to my Mac using a USB cable. I want to move the weather station unit to another location but that is too far for using a USB cable. How can I connect to the weather station using a a pair of usb to wifi devices? The link would be like this; "weather station by usb cable to wifi device 1, wifi device 2 by usb cable to Mac". The input for the weather station software has to be by USB cable, so I cannot just use the USB sockets on my WiFi router. Effectively I want to replace the socket to socket USB cable with a wifi link that emulates a cable.

Thanks