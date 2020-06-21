Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Huawei B618S - Same SSID on 2.4Ghz & 5Ghz Wavelengths


27 posts

Geek


#272358 21-Jun-2020 23:13
Send private message

I understand the pros and cons of using the same SSID for 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz bands, but for ease of use I'd rather go for it. However when I try to configure the B618S to achieve this, it comes up with an error dialogue box saying "You cannot use the same SSID on two networks".

 

 

 

Does anyone else have experience of this and found a workaround?

 

 

 

I'm running the B618S as the modem / router/ WAP and then run three older routers on Cat6 in dumb WAP mode to distribute wifi in a "poor man's mesh" and generally it works really well in our large house, with even the older Netgear, Apple and even the Spark / Huawei HG659b permitting the same SSID on 2.4 and 5 Ghz .... but not it seems the B618S, unless I'm missing it or doing something incorrectly?

 

 

 

Any help or advice appreciated.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
'That VDSL Cat'
12269 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2509388 21-Jun-2020 23:39
Send private message quote this post

cant say i've tried configuring it like this, just remember if you setup like this, your leaving it up to the device to decide (which unless you turn 2.4ghz power down, often is 2.4ghz preffered)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47

Samsung takes home entertainment outdoor with new lifestyle TV and soundbar
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:32

Sonos introduces streaming radio service Sonos Radio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:24

Ingram Micro adds Ubiquiti to its New Zealand Portfolio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:00

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.