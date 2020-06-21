I understand the pros and cons of using the same SSID for 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz bands, but for ease of use I'd rather go for it. However when I try to configure the B618S to achieve this, it comes up with an error dialogue box saying "You cannot use the same SSID on two networks".

Does anyone else have experience of this and found a workaround?

I'm running the B618S as the modem / router/ WAP and then run three older routers on Cat6 in dumb WAP mode to distribute wifi in a "poor man's mesh" and generally it works really well in our large house, with even the older Netgear, Apple and even the Spark / Huawei HG659b permitting the same SSID on 2.4 and 5 Ghz .... but not it seems the B618S, unless I'm missing it or doing something incorrectly?

Any help or advice appreciated.