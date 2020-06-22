Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Paradox IP150 Help


134 posts

Master Geek


#272362 22-Jun-2020 11:00
Send private message quote this post

Hey Guys

 

 

 

So have a paradox IP 150 and a MG 5050 unit been installed a few years, was happy with it, and all was great with the mobile Paradox app

 

of course things move on , and the app no longer works

 

 

 

 

 

 

Firmware version

 

1.32.01

 

 

 

Hardware

 

020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Have contacted the Installer, but wondering what the best options are to achieve.

 

 

 

1). app to monitor device remotely.  i currently still get email notifications, but can do much with that. 

 

2) email notification, have worked around the existing setting and created a google account with lower security, but this isnt ideal.

 

 

 

what is swann APP?  what do i gain or lose?

 

 

 

Interested in peoples thoughts.

 

 

 

thanks

Create new topic
1266 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2509562 22-Jun-2020 11:21
Send private message quote this post

If you have an Android, I would recommend Alarmin. Does everything that Swann app does, and is free.

 

Just, don't upgrade the firmware above 3.01.00 or else you lose all alternative options (last time I looked).

 

 

 

Edit - I see that it's no longer being maintained and that may put people off. It's still working fine for me (with Android 10), but, may not be the best recommendation for new people.

 

 



134 posts

Master Geek


  #2509610 22-Jun-2020 11:26
Send private message quote this post

Yeah was hoping they had an IOS app, which they use to called housealarm.io, but that seems to have gone from the app store.

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47

Samsung takes home entertainment outdoor with new lifestyle TV and soundbar
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:32

Sonos introduces streaming radio service Sonos Radio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:24

Ingram Micro adds Ubiquiti to its New Zealand Portfolio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:00

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.