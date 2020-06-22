Hey Guys

So have a paradox IP 150 and a MG 5050 unit been installed a few years, was happy with it, and all was great with the mobile Paradox app

of course things move on , and the app no longer works

Firmware version

1.32.01

Hardware

020

Have contacted the Installer, but wondering what the best options are to achieve.

1). app to monitor device remotely. i currently still get email notifications, but can do much with that.

2) email notification, have worked around the existing setting and created a google account with lower security, but this isnt ideal.

what is swann APP? what do i gain or lose?

Interested in peoples thoughts.

thanks