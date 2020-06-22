Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Surface laptop 2 WiFi very slow with Fritzbox 7390 as access point


16018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#272366 22-Jun-2020 12:51
Send private message quote this post

Summary: Surface Laptop 2 Wifi upload is very slow (unusable) with Fritzbox 7390 as an IP client to the Fritzbox 7590 when other every other device uploads fine, and all devices including the Surface Laptop download at my full internet connection speed.

 

Detail

 

I have set up my Fritzbox 7390 as a wired client to my new Fritzbox 7590 so I can get WiFi to a part of my house where coverage isn't great. The 7390 access point on 5GHz works well with my phone (Moto G8 plus), laptop (new HP Probook), and older laptop (Toshiba ultrabook) but with my new Surface Laptop 2 upload upload speed is terrible at about 0.01Mbps.

 

All machines including the Surface Laptop get my full internet download speed of 100Mbps on the 7390. The Probook, old Toshiba laptop and Android phone get my full upload speed of 20Mbps on the 7390. The Surface Laptop 2 gets 0.01 or 0.02Mbps upload. All the laptops and the router are in my office, with the devices about 2m from the router and having clear line of sight.

 

5GHz was turned off for these tests. I turned it on and it showed the same behaviour, download fast, upload very slow.

 

Surface Laptop on 7390 Wifi

 

 

 

 

Surface Laptop on 7590 Wifi

 

 

 

 

Older Toshiba on 7390.

 

 

 

 

Here's a screenshot of most of the devices in the Fritzbox console

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

I've disabled 2.4G on the 7390. All APs are on channels 40 - 50.

 

 

 

Any ideas? Why is the newest, most expensive laptop doing so poorly on WiFi when all the other devices do fine?

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
BDFL - Memuneh
67312 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2509795 22-Jun-2020 15:33
Send private message quote this post

Do you these options set?

 

 

Also, USB 3.0 high speeds can interfere with WiFi so turn it off if not using USB:

 

 

 




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Payoneer | Amazon | My technology disclosure 



16018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2509868 22-Jun-2020 16:13
Send private message quote this post

Thanks M. I have 2.4GHz disabled, but I'll try it later to see what happens.

 

It works perfectly on two laptops, one phone, one tablet, what's puzzling me is why the newest most expensive laptop doesn't work but the others do. I wonder if it's something on the laptop rather than the router.

 

 

 
 
 
 


BDFL - Memuneh
67312 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2509878 22-Jun-2020 16:27
Send private message quote this post

Remember 5 GHz coverage is not the same as 2.4 GHz and depending on where the laptop is it could be affected. Turn 2.4GHz on, change USB settings and try again. 




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Payoneer | Amazon | My technology disclosure 



16018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2509890 22-Jun-2020 16:39
Send private message quote this post

Everything is in the same small room. The laptops and phone were all about 2m from the router when I was testing.

 

I enabled 2.4GHz, it does the same thing, downloads fast uploads slow.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47

Samsung takes home entertainment outdoor with new lifestyle TV and soundbar
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:32

Sonos introduces streaming radio service Sonos Radio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:24

Ingram Micro adds Ubiquiti to its New Zealand Portfolio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:00

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.