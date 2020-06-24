Like many people I have media files in a folder on my windows PC.

I have set the folder as a windows shared folder.

The PC is on my home network and so is the Pi (PI 2 in my case).

The PI has Librelec installed - very simple to do (https://libreelec.tv/)

It looks like the PI 3 has built in wifi - so you should be ok with that - The earlier models needed a dongle and there are problems with dongles that have the Realtek chipset - anyway - you should be ok.

Once you have Librelec installed you need to add the windows share as a source (say under the movies menu option).

You used to just be able to type in your PC name and browse for shares - with changes on windows that cant be done anymore, so you have to add the share details carefully - It drives me crazy getting this right when I had to set up from scratch - But mayvbe this will help:

https://forum.libreelec.tv/thread/13712-windows-10-shared-folder-for-libreelec-on-rpi/

PS probably a good idea to create a user on the PC called kodi and give it a password - used for network access from your PI.

Also - remember you can turn on HDMI-CEC on your PC and PI and just use the TV remote to control everything - makes it pretty seemless.