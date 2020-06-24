Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi so I’m not a big computer geek or programmer but a few years ago I bought a pi 3 with kodi installed on it.

I kind of lost interest in trying to stream tv and movie sources through it and it sat gathering dust for a while.

Now I have quite a large collection of movies, photos and music, around 2TB of media that I would like access to over my LAN.

I used to have a small USB pen drive plugged in to my router and was able to access this through HEOS as a music source.

That worked ok but the router can’t handle my 4TB drive.

So I wondered about the pi... do I try and set it up as a media server or as an access point to my media folders.

I have often looked at Plex and thought it just looks complicated to set up and then I get confused about media server set ups and access as well as setting up static ip addresses etc and eek.

I kind of want access to my media over wifi or through my home cinema but could use some ideas ?

Is the pi a possible route with a TB drive ? If so... what’s the best way to do it? Is plex the best way ?

Thoughts ? Hints ? Tips ?

Sudo get-assistance

So if you install Debian/Raspbian on your Pi... you then just run 'sudo apt install plexmediaserver'

 

That's it.

 

Your only potential stumbling block is going to be how your 4TB external drive is currently formatted. But then, you would just "mount" the USB drive, and then import the media to Plex. I have no idea how well Plex may run on the Pi if transcoding is required, but if it's playback of the LAN in native formats, you shouldn't really have any issues.

 

Plex rocks - just makes everything incredibly simply.

Like many people I have media files in a folder on my windows PC.

 

I have set the folder as a windows shared folder.

 

The PC is on my home network and so is the Pi (PI 2 in my case).

 

The PI has Librelec installed - very simple to do (https://libreelec.tv/)

 

It looks like the PI 3 has built in wifi - so you should be ok with that - The earlier models needed a dongle and there are problems with dongles that have the Realtek chipset - anyway - you should be ok.

 

Once you have Librelec installed you need to add the windows share as a source (say under the movies menu option).

 

You used to just be able to type in your PC name and browse for shares - with changes on windows that cant be done anymore, so you have to add the share details carefully - It drives me crazy getting this right when I had to set up from scratch - But mayvbe this will help:

 

https://forum.libreelec.tv/thread/13712-windows-10-shared-folder-for-libreelec-on-rpi/

 

PS probably a good idea to create a user on the PC called kodi and give it a password - used for network access from your PI.

 

Also - remember you can turn on HDMI-CEC on your PC and PI and just use the TV remote to control everything - makes it pretty seemless.

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

