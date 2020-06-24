I kind of lost interest in trying to stream tv and movie sources through it and it sat gathering dust for a while.
Now I have quite a large collection of movies, photos and music, around 2TB of media that I would like access to over my LAN.
I used to have a small USB pen drive plugged in to my router and was able to access this through HEOS as a music source.
That worked ok but the router can’t handle my 4TB drive.
So I wondered about the pi... do I try and set it up as a media server or as an access point to my media folders.
I have often looked at Plex and thought it just looks complicated to set up and then I get confused about media server set ups and access as well as setting up static ip addresses etc and eek.
I kind of want access to my media over wifi or through my home cinema but could use some ideas ?
Is the pi a possible route with a TB drive ? If so... what’s the best way to do it? Is plex the best way ?
Thoughts ? Hints ? Tips ?
Sudo get-assistance