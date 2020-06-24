Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
69 posts

Master Geek


#272436 24-Jun-2020 20:27
Hi folks

 

Got myself in an annoying home networking position and keen to hear some advice.

 

I have a setup with 2 computers which require decent bandwidth. A desktop which is used for gaming and streaming among other things, and a linux server which hosts a bittorrent client, filesharing, plex server, etc. Both of these sit on a desk, previously ethernet'd straight into a router which ethernet'd into my fibre box (ONT). Neither have a wifi card or any way to connect wirelessly. End result was both got 100mpbs down/10mpbs up which is what I was paying for. This setup worked well for me.

 

Fast forward to now, I've just moved house and the ONT is on the other side of the house. I've signed up to a 200 down/20 up plan which works great over 5GHz wifi in the same room or ethernet plugged into the router.

 

I need a way to get that sweet 200/20 over to my desk. First I bought and tried an ethernet-over-power kit (which I've had success with in the past) but they didn't connect - different circuit breakers, I guess.

 

Then I tried setting the router on my desk (which was previously just being used as a switch) to WDS mode, so it intercepts my wifi signal from the router plugged into the ONT and outputs that via ethernet to both desktop and server. The thing is, my desk is far enough away from the ONT that the wifi in this room is poor (tested both on my phone + desktop using the WDS). I'm getting anywhere from 4-40mpbs which is painfully slow and worse - inconsistent.

 

So the question - how can I improve signal strength to my desk, preferably up to the 200/20 which I pay for? I can spend some money if I need to but prefer some DIY hack if possible. Slightly salty about shelling out the $100 on the EoP kit for it to just not work.

 

Any suggestions or tips welcome, especially if it's worked for you in the past. Happy to provide specifics on model numbers etc if it's helpful.

 

Thanks for your time & appreciate your help in advance
ara 

6447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2511728 24-Jun-2020 20:40
WiFi6 aka ax



69 posts

Master Geek


  #2511731 24-Jun-2020 20:47
Linux: WiFi6 aka ax

 

 

 

Hi there, thanks for your reply.

 

 

 

I hadn't heard about ax before. Definitely looks fast enough. Would you suggest 2x ax routers using WDS? A quick check online puts the cheapest new ax router at $218 (NZD) which is a bit out of my price range for 2x.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

ara

 
 
 
 


34 posts

Geek


  #2511734 24-Jun-2020 20:51
Linux: WiFi6 aka ax

 

 

 

Really not sure how WiFi 6 is going to help OP when signal range appears to be the issue here?

 

 

 

 

 

@Arachan you haven't said if you're renting the house or not, but running proper CAT5/6 cabling through walls really would be the ideal solution. Even better if there's already some in the house but I'm guessing that's not the case?

 

Otherwise you've ruled out Powerline adapters, so really the only thing left that I can think of is to use a mesh WiFi system like NETGEAR Orbi or Google WiFi.

 

 

 

I'm currently renting in a house that I can't modify so I simply ran an OM3 fibre cable between 2 rooms along the ceiling. In my previous rental I had an outdoor-rated CAT5e cable going out my bedroom window and down into the garage. The things we do for good internet!

 

 

6447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2511792 24-Jun-2020 20:55
speed is far greater at edge of coverage over WiFi6

34 posts

Geek


  #2511793 24-Jun-2020 20:56
Might also pay to post up what kind of modem/router you're using for WiFi right now.

 

I've also had great results switching several friends' houses over to use UniFi WiFi access points from Ubiquiti, where the ISP-provided router's range just wasn't good enough.

 

One particular friend's house went from having no 5 GHz WiFi signal in a bedroom at all, to getting the full 100/20 speed they pay for in that room after installing a single UniFi access point by the ONT several rooms away.

105 posts

Master Geek


  #2511795 24-Jun-2020 21:00
I'd seriously consider hard wiring the computers with Ethernet back to your router. It's a little bit of pain for a much larger overall benefit with stationary devices. (Full duplex communication & true gigabit throughput with Ethernet vs Half duplex & a *maximum realistic* throughput of 5-600Mbps via wifi).

 

Ethernet over Powerline adapters work ok across different circuits. What they don't like is going through surge protection devices (e.g. multiboards with built-in protection). Double check to make sure none of those are used at either end.

 

Wifi is best kept for portable devices, and the fewer the client devices connected to each AP, the better the overall performance. Don't worry about 802.11ax (Wifi 6) for now. It's expensive & there are very few APs & client devices which currently support that standard.

 

The only way to genuinely improve the wifi reception at further areas in your place is to run dedicated wifi access points which are (preferably) hard wired back to the router. There are mesh systems, which use wireless tech instead of cables for the backhaul, but these can be pricey and results can be disappointing depending on your house layout & construction.

