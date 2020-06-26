I currently have a grandstream setup, which I wish had done some more research on\about, before purchasing. Saying that the equipment works well and is reliable.

I'd like to explore the replacement options of the Grandstream router and 7610 AP with a Ubiquiti solution.

As mentioned in the subject, this is for a home setup currently on BigPipe Gigabit service, and will move to HyperFibre when available.

I have a mixture of wired and wireless devices.

The wired devices are majority Gigabit, with CAT6A cable throughout the house.

Wireless is a mixture of 2.4GHZ and 5GHZ. Range works well everywhere through the 2 level house, although I did place an AP down in the garage just for kicks and ensure a decent connection.

If I start from scratch, with a budget of up to $1000, what Ubiquiti equipment should I go for.

thanks for reading