Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Get Started - Ubiquity - Gigabit\HyperFibre ISP - 10+ Devices - Wired\Wireless


843 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#272464 26-Jun-2020 11:11
Send private message quote this post

I currently have a grandstream setup, which I wish had done some more research on\about, before purchasing. Saying that the equipment works well and is reliable.

 

I'd like to explore the replacement options of the Grandstream router and 7610 AP with a Ubiquiti solution.

 

As mentioned in the subject, this is for a home setup currently on BigPipe Gigabit service, and will move to HyperFibre when available. 

 

I have a mixture of wired and wireless devices.

 

The wired devices are majority Gigabit, with CAT6A cable throughout the house.

 

Wireless is a mixture of 2.4GHZ and 5GHZ. Range works well everywhere through the 2 level house, although I did place an AP down in the garage just for kicks and ensure a decent connection.

 

 

 

If I start from scratch, with a budget of up to $1000, what Ubiquiti equipment should I go for.

 

 

 

thanks for reading




The little things make the biggest difference.

Create new topic
6460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2512729 26-Jun-2020 11:13
Send private message quote this post

Something that supports WiFi6 - ax and some clients that do!

9695 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2512730 26-Jun-2020 11:15
Send private message quote this post

one of the big questions is do you want 4000mbps to any of your devices or do you want 1000mbps to different devices.

 
 
 
 


/dev/null
9372 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2512735 26-Jun-2020 11:27
Send private message quote this post

You're going to have to up your budget if you want anything over Gigabit.

 

Router wise, the Ubiquiti Dream Machine Pro is what you're needing along with a 10Gbit switch and some decent access points. Ubiquiti are only testing 802.11ax now.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.