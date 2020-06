cyril7: As above, and further, putting RJ45 plugs on is fiddly (read time consuming) and prone to fail so needing to be redone, terminating on a IDC keystone on the other hand is much easier and results in a tidier outcome and better assured connection. No professional cabler will entertain doing what you want as its simply not how it should be done. If the installation was a commerical one and subject to warrenty from the cable manuafacture then it must be on a patch panel. Please dont do what you are asking, especially if you want to save the cost of a patch panel, as it will bite you. Cyril

QFT. I wanted to do some new cabling but my set-up is extremely simple and in my ignorance I did not understand the need for a patch panel. So the two (that is all) feed cables were just directly terminated into switches. It turned out to be a hell of a job, precisely for the reason mentioned above, and subsequent testing has revealed that one of the cables has a much lower maximum test speed than it should, which suggests that one of the data connections is not working. This does not present an immediate problem, but it might in the future. I wish I had followed @cyril7's advice, but I didn't understand what the purpose of the keystones was. Now I do. I was thinking in RF terms, the fewer connections the better, but that doesn't apply here. Don't skimp on the keystones.