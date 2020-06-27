Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Reasonable good all in one router good enough Wifi for 3 bedroom?


#272502 27-Jun-2020 21:51
Hi,

 

We have the ONT in the living room, also the Fritz!Box 7490 as the Modem and Router, at one end of our house, make the Wifi signal tricky on the other side of the house. It's never bother myself enough as my PC is using Ethernet cable and the Living room TV as well. When we got the Fritz!Box, the Wifi is not that Stellar, and to cover a new TV in the living room streaming internet content I just got a TP-Link Wifi extender,without doing any research at all, not my brightest moment. Now we do got 5G Wifi signal in the other end of the house, 2.4G is weak, but still fine without the extender, but still the iPad and Phone keep losing Wifi signal from time to time. I think the issue likely due to the extender not 100% compatible with Fritz!Box, so it create a separate set of Wifi channels competing with Fritz!Box's own channels.

 

As my broadband contract expire soon, I am considering got a decent all in one router (Huawei HG659 or preferably the Skinny/Spark one)  to have good enough Wifi to cover the house, still plan to keep the router/modem at the living room to minimize change and probably get rid of the Wifi extender. As we are on Fiber 100 plan, is it a reasonable plan to use a single router/modem to cover the whole house with 2-4 adults?

 

 

  #2513778 27-Jun-2020 22:16
Are you on 2degrees?

If you're on 2degrees just order another Fritz!Box and pop it into mesh mode. This will bridge the gap and provide a seamless wireless network. Else if you're thinking of moving to them you can use your existing Fritz!Box as a mesh node and use the new Fritz!Box you get given as your main router.

 

If you're on Spark just contact them to sort getting one of their new Spark Smart Modems. I believe they also have a promo on currently for 2x mesh extenders for the price of one ($150) so you can essentially pop a few mesh extenders around and be done with it.

 

These are your cheapest options and IMO the best options for your average home user. Don't get tempted to buying one of those routers with massive antennas as their performance in most cases are absolute rubbish. The ISP provided options are almost always best for your average home user.




