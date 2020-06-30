VaultDweller:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272544 30-Jun-2020 20:37
I own a MikroTik Switch which can run RouterOS or SwitchOS it is a CRS309-1G-8S+IN it has 1 x 10/100/1000Mb Ethernet port inbuilt and 10 SFP cages four of which currently have S+RJ10+ Mikrotik fiber ports for OM3 and 2 of which have 10Gb SFP to 10Gb Ethernet converters.

 

Not knowing much about ONT's ( Optical Network Terminals ) I was wanting to ask if this device can actually operate as an ONT or is there something more to an ONT that just a fiber to Ethernet media converter? I.E it does some sort of protocol conversion in it's innards.

 

If someone in the know could answer this I would be very interested in knowing, I will be using the MicroTik either way but all of my main equipment is all QDR IPoIB at 56Gb.

 

 

 

Cheers in advance.

 

 

9703 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2515320 30-Jun-2020 20:38
at the moment the LFC's dont allow this.

 

 

 

it may come in the future though

39 posts

Geek


  #2515323 30-Jun-2020 20:42
Definite NO if your LFC is Chorus - it is 100% technically possible with a GPON SFP module, but as far as I know Chorus won't supply you with technical support nor the GPON registration ID that needs to be programmed into the SFP module in order for the OLT on the other end to authenticate with it. Residential connections are usually Bitstream 2/2a and require use of the supplied Chorus ONT.

 

 

 

I think Bitstream 3/3a for business use might allow customers to use their own SFP/GPON hardware but I'm sure someone from Chorus on here can chime in to confirm that

 
 
 
 


5961 posts

Uber Geek


  #2515326 30-Jun-2020 20:49
You won't get great routing performance from the CRS309 either, especially if you need a PPPoE connection.

534 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2515347 30-Jun-2020 21:12
RunningMan:

You won't get great routing performance from the CRS309 either, especially if you need a PPPoE connection.



What this guy said



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2515362 30-Jun-2020 21:53
I don't know if Chorus will be supplying the ONT or not TBH but the actual fiber will be through Enable - the cabinet is about 20 feet across the street.

5267 posts

Uber Geek


  #2515364 30-Jun-2020 21:57
Enable will be supplying the ONT then.

3120 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2515366 30-Jun-2020 22:04
I think Chorus is the only LFC that offer SFP ONTs, but that is only for business services (Bitstream 3) so no.

 

Just get the proper equipment for the job and stop trying to mess around with it.




and


 
 
 
 




6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2515377 30-Jun-2020 23:04
Yeah - wasn't a matter of trying to mess around with it , it was more just curiosity and elimination of anything that absolutely was not required.

39 posts

Geek


  #2515381 30-Jun-2020 23:14
VaultDweller:

 

Yeah - wasn't a matter of trying to mess around with it , it was more just curiosity and elimination of anything that absolutely was not required.

 

 

 

 

No harm in asking! I actually looked this exact question up when I first got into MikroTik gear in 2018, for me it was about having everything run off my rack-mounted UPS for power redundancy, and my ONT is way too far away from it without using PoE / a separate battery backup unit

 

 

 

I think it's a big shame that some people on Geekzone take pride in shooting people down for being curious, really kills people's willingness to ask questions and learn

