Using a R7000 running latest Fresh Tomato on Gigabit connection. I decided to try streaming video files from SSD drive connected to router via USB. When transferring files from desktop to the drive over the network I get really slow speeds(under 10Mb/s). I set up my Nvidia Shield as a Plex server but again when sending files to the attached drive(used Samsung T5 SSD) I get similar speeds. I haven't tested the transfer speed on the router with stock firmware and probably won't bother as Gigabit download speeds are poor compared to Fresh Tomato and it took me ages to get it working. I tried an old laptop to eliminate my desktop as the issue with similar results.

Not a total newbie I'm rather green when it comes to networking and tinkering with routers so I'm hoping someone could suggest where I start problem solving. I might try a HG659 lying round, in the weekend also, but I'm hoping to stick with the R7000. I was considering getting a NAS but if I can't sort this issue there's little point.

Appreciate any help...