145 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#272572 2-Jul-2020 17:00
Using a R7000 running latest Fresh Tomato on Gigabit connection. I decided to try streaming video files from SSD drive connected to router via USB. When transferring files from desktop to the drive over the network I get really slow speeds(under 10Mb/s). I set up my Nvidia Shield as a Plex server but again when sending files to the attached drive(used Samsung T5 SSD) I get similar speeds. I haven't tested the transfer speed on the router with stock firmware and probably won't bother as Gigabit download speeds are poor compared to Fresh Tomato and it took me ages to get it working. I tried an old laptop to eliminate my desktop as the issue with similar results.

 

Not a total newbie I'm rather green when it comes to networking and tinkering with routers so I'm hoping someone could suggest where I start problem solving. I might try a HG659 lying round, in the weekend also, but I'm hoping to stick with the R7000. I was considering getting a NAS but if I can't sort this issue there's little point.

 

Appreciate any help...

4641 posts

Uber Geek


  #2516322 2-Jul-2020 17:07
Are you using the front USB port?,.... the back one is only USB 2...

347 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2516332 2-Jul-2020 17:20
USB on the R7000 = crap performance both the USB3 and USB2
Its a great router (a little old) but the USB has always been rubbish

 
 
 
 




145 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2516363 2-Jul-2020 18:11
Using front USB port. I know the USB speed is supposed to be far from top of the class but mine is woeful...

347 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2516368 2-Jul-2020 18:21
I was also very dissapointed when I connected a HDD to mine many years 
But the r7000 LAN ports are very good for NAS
Its a great router but USB is just a waste of space



145 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2516382 2-Jul-2020 18:30
I'd hate to invest in a NAS only to find my router wasn't up to the job. After my attempts to transfer movie files that's my biggest concern.

 

It would be nice to run Plex with its impressive GUI but I may yet concede defeat and load movies directly onto the hard drive, plug it into the router and use VLC on my devices to access the files.

BDFL - Memuneh
67418 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2516385 2-Jul-2020 18:37
Are you connected via 2.4 GHz?

 

USB 2 has low speeds. USB 3 interferes with WiFi 2.4 GHz. 

 

USB-attached devices plugged to routers are never going to win speed competitions and will cause trouble if WiFi is used, most of the times.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

