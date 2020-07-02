I realise there is a similar thread below but as I have a few extra criteria I thought I would start another one.

Anyway...I'm looking for suggestions for a good all-in-one router that handles a Gigabit connection without having to load custom firmware(I believe a well sorted one ideally shouldn't require

it). Would also like decent storage speed via drive connected via USB...stepping stone in deciding if I should invest in a NAS

Sounds pedantic but to keep my wife happy, as my set up is in the corner of the living-room, I'm hoping for a discreet solution. Currently running a Netgear R700 which is hardly noticeable

in black and with the ability to turn the LEDs off. Having a few issues with it(started another thread) so a new router could be plan B.

Thanks in advance