Suggestions for all-in-one router for Gigabit connection.


#272573 2-Jul-2020 17:22
I realise there is a similar thread below but as I have a few extra criteria I thought I would start another one.

 

Anyway...I'm looking for suggestions for a good all-in-one router that handles a Gigabit connection without having to load custom firmware(I believe a well sorted one ideally shouldn't require

 

it). Would also like decent storage speed via drive connected via USB...stepping stone in deciding if I should invest in a NAS

 

Sounds pedantic but to keep my wife happy, as my set up is in the corner of the living-room, I'm hoping for a discreet solution. Currently running a Netgear R700 which is hardly noticeable

 

in black and with the ability to turn the LEDs off. Having a few issues with it(started another thread) so a new router could be plan B.

 

Thanks in advance

  #2516348 2-Jul-2020 17:52
Did you look at the router guide at the top of this sub forum?



  #2516372 2-Jul-2020 18:23
Yes I did and many other threads. In the Router Guide thread most members that are using all-in-one routers are also using custom firmware(as I am) to get decent speeds.

 

I'd prefer not to have to resort to doing that...shouldn't they "just work" out of the box? Curious about routers such as Synology RT2600ac...a little shocked how much the price has risen since it was launched though.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2516376 2-Jul-2020 18:27
FritzBox handles gigabit out of the box. 




 

 

  #2516384 2-Jul-2020 18:36
so does a HG659

  #2516393 2-Jul-2020 18:49
The question for you - why the requirement for custom firmware? What is there to gain?

You also have not spoken about budget etc.

If you want decent performance then look into the UniFi Dream Machine (you can also turn the light off on this). Else just stick with your ISP provided router.




  #2516396 2-Jul-2020 18:52
@michaelmurfy the OP has a problem with his current Netgear router (I still think it's related to using USB 3 causing interference on 2.4 GHz). I think there's more stuff here - spreading over lots of different threads is not helping.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

  #2516397 2-Jul-2020 18:53
I’m using an AmpliFi HD system with Spark on a gigabit fibre plan and it works well. It’s a good looking unit too so will definitely keep the wife happy. 




Create new topic



