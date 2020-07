Hi All

I'm hoping for a cunning suggestion to sort an issue I have.

I'm in the process of building a pub out in the back paddock and I'm keen to get a TV in there.

My issue is that we're a bit rural and I only have a copper cable VDSL to the house.

The pub is about 30m from the house.

I'm wondering if there's a magical option to get my wifi over there and run a smart T.V.

We're currently with Vodafone.



Has anyone got a scenario like this with a tidy solution??