I am looking to get internet connected from the main house over to the cottage which currently has none.

The details are as follows:

This is a rural property that has ADSL connected.

The cottage is roughly 40m away from the main house.

There is a direct line of sight between the two dwellings.

I have a ubiquiti unifi ac - lite ap that i will connect in the cottage for wifi.

I'm looking to spend as little as possible and I would say my budget is up to $400. If i can spend much less I would prefer too.

My initial thoughts were to run a Ethernet cable underground to the cottage from the main house.

Another option I have seen is to use two Ubiquiti NanoStation LocoM5 Outdoor AP as a bridge, this looks to be an easier method provided the connection will be okay, I know nothing of these devices.

Are there any better cost effective that I could do? Possible other wireless bridge units that would be not as costly?

Any advice would be great, I'm looking for a simple cost effective way where possible to solve my problem here.

Cheers