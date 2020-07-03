Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth) Advice on getting internet connected to seperate dwelling on property.


Geek


#272581 3-Jul-2020 10:12
I am looking to get internet connected from the main house over to the cottage which currently has none.

 

The details are as follows:

 

This is a rural property that has ADSL connected.

 

The cottage is roughly 40m away from the main house.

 

There is a direct line of sight between the two dwellings.

 

I have a ubiquiti unifi ac - lite ap that i will connect in the cottage for wifi.

 

I'm looking to spend as little as possible and I would say my budget is up to $400. If i can spend much less I would prefer too.

 

 

 

My initial thoughts were to run a Ethernet cable underground to the cottage from the main house.

 

Another option I have seen is to use two Ubiquiti NanoStation LocoM5 Outdoor AP as a bridge, this looks to be an easier method provided the connection will be okay, I know nothing of these devices.

 

 

 

Are there any better cost effective that I could do? Possible other wireless bridge units that would be not as costly?

 

 

 

Any advice would be great, I'm looking for a simple cost effective way where possible to solve my problem here.

 

 

 

Cheers

Uber Geek


  #2516654 3-Jul-2020 10:27
The ethernet cable between the two is the best solution performance and reliability wise - as for cost, depends who does the digging!

Uber Geek


  #2516657 3-Jul-2020 10:32
Dig a trench a stick some gel filled cable in it, (Cat 6 is best, but you could probably get away with 5e as it cheaper)

 

 

 
 
 
 


Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2516661 3-Jul-2020 10:36
Use this stuff

 

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/ethernetcablerolls/dc-2042.html

 

And if you want to go all out put it in a form of ducting

  #2516673 3-Jul-2020 10:50
@cyril7 pointed this out in another thread: https://www.gowifi.co.nz/preconfiguredkits/rbwapg-60adkit.html

 

You must have clear line-of-sight, including no tree branches or anything else though. 




 

 

  #2516680 3-Jul-2020 11:07
If you are willing to run a physical cable (and you aren't going to count the cost of your time to do the trenching etc), this will be the best option on all fronts: Low cost, performance and reliability.

 

If you are burying the cable, you either need a cable rated for "Direct Bury", or use some kind of condensate as above. (or both if you want a more resilience & protection for the cable). - There are standards for how to bury comms cables if you want to follow best practice.

 

Obviously need to find somebody who will sell you a cut length rather than buying a spool to keep costs down. An example is here at $1.95 per meter + shipping:

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/cables-adaptors/networking/listing-2681500668.htm

 

Be aware that copper Ethernet doesn't always play nice running between different buildings due to a possible voltage difference between the earth's of each building. If you only want Wifi in the cottage, you could put the POE injector to feed the AP in the main house, Therefore keeping the system electrically isolated from the power system in the cottage.

 

Best practice is to use use fiber between buildings so the systems are electrically isolated, but copper would be easier & cheaper if it meets your needs.

 

 

  #2516687 3-Jul-2020 11:18
Hi, yes a cable or ideally a fibre run is always going to be the best option, but I suspect it might upset your back. So the next best option is a 60GHz p2p link as mentioned above and in this thread.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=272574

 

Cyril

Hmm, what to write...
  #2516694 3-Jul-2020 11:29
freitasm:

 

@cyril7 pointed this out in another thread: https://www.gowifi.co.nz/preconfiguredkits/rbwapg-60adkit.html

 

You must have clear line-of-sight, including no tree branches or anything else though. 

 

 

have used these in the past, in fact in one instance I have a cafe/bookshop running off one 300m from the main connection(including phones and CCTV) solid as a rock




Matthew

