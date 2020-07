I've had a Pi-Hole set up for a few weeks for general network wide ad and tracker blocking. (Good fun, seems to work as advertised).Noticed a lot of overnight activity from a Chromebook, hundreds of NXDOMAIN queries that look like a random string with my .mydomain i.e. abcdefghi.hinvestI know just enough networking stuff to be dangerous, can anyone explain what these queries are? I guess the Chromebook was left awake overnight?16,000+ queries between 0000 and ~0600hrs.Cheers,Joseph