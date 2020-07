Hey folks,

A new router arrived from 2degrees today to solve some on-going network issues.

After spending a day or so researching the compatibility of the previous router with a PiHole, I concluded that it wasn't possible and didn't go ahead with trying to set it up.

So, does anyone have any experience/knowledge on whether or not the FRITZ!Box 7590 would work with a PiHole?

Thank you very much.