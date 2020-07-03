I don't have a clue how all this works but I've been having troubles trying to get the Ethernet port in my room to work, its a cat 6 50 gold patch cable and im plugging another cat6 into the port then into my desktop but nothings happening. I've tried every slot on the patch thingy above my chorus box with the other end attached to a LAN slot in my modem (pictures below). i have also tried other Ethernet ports in the house with the same method and still nothing, yea so if any of u smart fellas wanna help me out that would be great. Also let me know if you need more photos.