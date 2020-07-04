Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Unifi Switch vs EdgeSwitch


3219 posts

Uber Geek


#272603 4-Jul-2020 22:08
Send private message quote this post

I currently have an EdgeRouter Lite and a few UniFi APs. The APs are currently powered by PoE injectors.

I’ll be shifting into a new house soon and will be installing several PoE cameras as well, so probably time to get a PoE switch.

I will want to set up tagged VLANs as well.

Should I be going for an EdgeSwitch or an UniFi Switch?

Create new topic
4195 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2517425 4-Jul-2020 22:27
Send private message quote this post

If you want to stay in Ubiquiti world then Edgeswitch is my recommendation as it does not requires a controller software to be managed unlike the Unifi switch.

 

Personally I just ordered the below Mikrotik PoE switch couple of days ago for our build. 24 ports PoE and it does not active and passive PoE power automatically depending on what’s plugged into the port along with 4 SFP+ ports for 10gbe network and it’s backed by a 500W PSU it’s 450W guaranteed available for PoE. 

https://www.eurodk.com/en/products/crs/cloud-router-switch-328-24p-4s-rm

 

 

 

 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  



3219 posts

Uber Geek


  #2517426 4-Jul-2020 22:42
Send private message quote this post

billgates:

If you want to stay in Ubiquiti world then Edgeswitch is my recommendation as it does not requires a controller software to be managed unlike the Unifi switch.


Personally I just ordered the below Mikrotik PoE switch couple of days ago for our build. 24 ports PoE and it does not active and passive PoE power automatically depending on what’s plugged into the port along with 4 SFP+ ports for 10gbe network and it’s backed by a 500W PSU it’s 450W guaranteed available for PoE. 

https://www.eurodk.com/en/products/crs/cloud-router-switch-328-24p-4s-rm


 


 



Mikrotik good value for money, but I just couldn’t be bothered learning a new device!

I’m already running a controller for the APs, so that’s not an issue on it’s own. But I’m also familiar with EdgeMax since I have the EdfeRouter. It’s more a question of which will give me the most configuration options and control.

I’ve got 3 APs, 4 cameras, and a video doorbell - so not huge PoE power requirements. On top of that I have 25 additional network ports through the house. So also need to decide how many of those I’m likely to use. I’m probably safe with a 24 port switch, but wonder if I should go 48.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53

Techweek2020 goes digital to make it easier for Kiwis to connect and learn
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:48

Catalyst Cloud launches new Solutions Hub to support their kiwi Partners and Customers
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:44

Microsoft to help New Zealand job seekers acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:41

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.