If you want to stay in Ubiquiti world then Edgeswitch is my recommendation as it does not requires a controller software to be managed unlike the Unifi switch.

Personally I just ordered the below Mikrotik PoE switch couple of days ago for our build. 24 ports PoE and it does not active and passive PoE power automatically depending on what’s plugged into the port along with 4 SFP+ ports for 10gbe network and it’s backed by a 500W PSU it’s 450W guaranteed available for PoE.



https://www.eurodk.com/en/products/crs/cloud-router-switch-328-24p-4s-rm