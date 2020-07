billgates: If you want to stay in Ubiquiti world then Edgeswitch is my recommendation as it does not requires a controller software to be managed unlike the Unifi switch.

Personally I just ordered the below Mikrotik PoE switch couple of days ago for our build. 24 ports PoE and it does not active and passive PoE power automatically depending on what’s plugged into the port along with 4 SFP+ ports for 10gbe network and it’s backed by a 500W PSU it’s 450W guaranteed available for PoE.



https://www.eurodk.com/en/products/crs/cloud-router-switch-328-24p-4s-rm





Mikrotik good value for money, but I just couldn’t be bothered learning a new device!I’m already running a controller for the APs, so that’s not an issue on it’s own. But I’m also familiar with EdgeMax since I have the EdfeRouter. It’s more a question of which will give me the most configuration options and control.I’ve got 3 APs, 4 cameras, and a video doorbell - so not huge PoE power requirements. On top of that I have 25 additional network ports through the house. So also need to decide how many of those I’m likely to use. I’m probably safe with a 24 port switch, but wonder if I should go 48.