I've not played much with the WAN on my USG, it seems to go.
I note the lack of DNS set here.
On my main lan network, the dns is set to 192.168.10.1, my usg.
I thought I'd put in the 2degrees dns server somewhere.
So when I look on the usg as the main dns I see:
show service dns
forwarding {
cache-size 10000
except-interface pppoe2
options ptr-record=1.10.168.192.in-addr.arpa,USG
options all-servers
options cname=unifi.guest.domain.unifi.ata.domain,unifi.iot.domain,unifi.domain,unifi.media.domain,unifi
options resolv-file=/etc/ppp/resolv.conf
options server=1.1.1.1
options host-record=unifi,192.168.10.45
}
So interesting, that's set to 1.1.1.1 cloudflare. Is that where having nothing in the WAN config screen is defaulting to 1.1.1.1?
What brought me here was a lack of dns at all this morning until I restarted dnsmasq on the usb, and in the dnsmasq log I saw an errour about: could not find: /etc/ppp/resolv.conf as listed in the dns service.