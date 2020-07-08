Don't know if this has already been discussed, or affects anyone here, but it seems to be causing a bit of a storm in a tea cup.

Phasing out UniFi-Video products

Starting January, 1st 2021 (01/01/2021) all available UniFi-Video resources will focus on UniFi Protect to accelerate its development in terms of features, scalability, security, and continuous efforts to create the best user experience for our video-related products.

This means UniFi-Video products will no longer be offered or supported, beyond 2020. More specifically:

No software or hardware revisions will be released, including for web UI and mobile applications

No customer support will be available

No security updates

All cloud operations will be shut down and video.ui.com will no longer be accessible

The Plan Ahead

You can expect two more UniFi-Video release cycles including beta releases (v3.10.13 and v3.10.14). These will address the most critical issues in terms of security updates and/or regressions, so if you plan on continuing to use UniFi-Video beyond the end of life date, we strongly recommend you upgrade your systems to these latest releases as they become available.

Switching to UniFi-Protect

If you decide to switch over to UniFi-Protect, a “one-click” migration of UniFi-Video managed cameras and some user settings will be available in the next controller release for a seamless transition.

Several options are/will be available in terms of NVRs depending on your cameras and storage needs.

UniFi-Protect currently supports the following camera models:

UVC, UVC-Dome, UVC-Pro

All G2 cameras

UVC-G3, UVC-G3-Flex, UVC-G3-Dome, UVC-G3-Micro, UVC-G3-Pro

UVC-G4-Bullet, UVC-G4-Pro

Existing UniFi-Video Recordings

Recordings will not be migrated over to Protect, but they will remain accessible from UniFi-Video applications as long as you keep the UniFi-Video controller running on your NVR/Server.