Don't know if this has already been discussed, or affects anyone here, but it seems to be causing a bit of a storm in a tea cup.
Phasing out UniFi-Video products
Starting January, 1st 2021 (01/01/2021) all available UniFi-Video resources will focus on UniFi Protect to accelerate its development in terms of features, scalability, security, and continuous efforts to create the best user experience for our video-related products.
This means UniFi-Video products will no longer be offered or supported, beyond 2020. More specifically:
- No software or hardware revisions will be released, including for web UI and mobile applications
- No customer support will be available
- No security updates
- All cloud operations will be shut down and video.ui.com will no longer be accessible
The Plan Ahead
You can expect two more UniFi-Video release cycles including beta releases (v3.10.13 and v3.10.14). These will address the most critical issues in terms of security updates and/or regressions, so if you plan on continuing to use UniFi-Video beyond the end of life date, we strongly recommend you upgrade your systems to these latest releases as they become available.
Switching to UniFi-Protect
If you decide to switch over to UniFi-Protect, a “one-click” migration of UniFi-Video managed cameras and some user settings will be available in the next controller release for a seamless transition.
Several options are/will be available in terms of NVRs depending on your cameras and storage needs.
UniFi-Protect currently supports the following camera models:
- UVC, UVC-Dome, UVC-Pro
- All G2 cameras
- UVC-G3, UVC-G3-Flex, UVC-G3-Dome, UVC-G3-Micro, UVC-G3-Pro
- UVC-G4-Bullet, UVC-G4-Pro
Existing UniFi-Video Recordings
Recordings will not be migrated over to Protect, but they will remain accessible from UniFi-Video applications as long as you keep the UniFi-Video controller running on your NVR/Server.