Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)UniFi-Video Products EOL announcement


863 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#272658 8-Jul-2020 10:18
Send private message quote this post

Don't know if this has already been discussed, or affects anyone here, but it seems to be causing a bit of a storm in a tea cup.

 

 

Phasing out UniFi-Video products

 

Starting January, 1st 2021 (01/01/2021) all available UniFi-Video resources will focus on UniFi Protect to accelerate its development in terms of features, scalability, security, and continuous efforts to create the best user experience for our video-related products. 

 

This means UniFi-Video products will no longer be offered or supported, beyond 2020. More specifically: 

 

  • No software or hardware revisions will be released, including for web UI and mobile applications
  • No customer support will be available
  • No security updates
  • All cloud operations will be shut down and video.ui.com will no longer be accessible

The Plan Ahead

 

You can expect two more UniFi-Video release cycles including beta releases (v3.10.13 and v3.10.14). These will address the most critical issues in terms of security updates and/or regressions, so if you plan on continuing to use UniFi-Video beyond the end of life date, we strongly recommend you upgrade your systems to these latest releases as they become available.

 

Switching to UniFi-Protect

 

If you decide to switch over to UniFi-Protect, a “one-click” migration of UniFi-Video managed cameras and some user settings will be available in the next controller release for a seamless transition.

 

Several options are/will be available in terms of NVRs depending on your cameras and storage needs.

 

UniFi-Protect currently supports the following camera models:

 

  • UVC, UVC-Dome, UVC-Pro 
  • All G2 cameras
  • UVC-G3, UVC-G3-Flex, UVC-G3-Dome, UVC-G3-Micro, UVC-G3-Pro
  • UVC-G4-Bullet, UVC-G4-Pro

Existing UniFi-Video Recordings

 

Recordings will not be migrated over to Protect, but they will remain accessible from UniFi-Video applications as long as you keep the UniFi-Video controller running on your NVR/Server.

 

 

Source

Create new topic
969 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2519039 8-Jul-2020 10:28
Send private message quote this post

This was definitely coming. Protect is just not a suitable replacement in a lot of cases yet. And as they refuse to let people put it on their own hardware, or even release a sensible redundant storage solution it's just no good for larger installs.

 

 

 

Edit - I just saw the UNVR, that must be pretty new but does look good. Still I don't think there is an easy way to backup offsite?

 

 

 

Recently Ubiquiti seem to be working as hard as humanly possibly to piss off their current customer base. Just can't figure out why. They have so many products that were nearly awesome, but they never fixed the software properly, then ditched to start on the latest thing, which will more than likely go through the same process in a few years. 

183 posts

Master Geek


  #2519049 8-Jul-2020 10:42
Send private message quote this post

Slightly annoying... I've got 80 cameras deployed running on custom hardware for months of recordings.

 

The new NVR really doesn't come close to powerful enough, or have enough storage...

 
 
 
 


5687 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2519071 8-Jul-2020 11:06
Send private message quote this post

I don't have an issue of them coming EOL and no more updates, development etc; but turning of the Cloud access, that is a major! Protect is still fairly new, and so this is short life span for any UniFi NVR's installed in last year or two.

 

 




Chorus has spent $1.4 billion on making their xDSL broadband network faster and even more now as they are upgrading their rural Conklins. If your still stuck on ADSL or VDSL, why not spend $195 on a master filter install to make sure you are getting the most out of your connection?
I install - Naked DSL, DSL Master Splitters, VoIP, data cabling and general computer support for home and small business.

 

Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Create new topic





Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Chorus completes the build and commissioning of two new core Ethernet switches
Posted 8-Jul-2020 09:48

National Institute for Health Innovation develops treatment app for gambling
Posted 6-Jul-2020 16:25

Nokia 2.3 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Jul-2020 12:30

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53

Techweek2020 goes digital to make it easier for Kiwis to connect and learn
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:48

Catalyst Cloud launches new Solutions Hub to support their kiwi Partners and Customers
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:44

Microsoft to help New Zealand job seekers acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:41

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.