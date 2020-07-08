While away from home I lost access to my home network which uses an NF18ACV router for my fibre.

Orcon suggested power cycling the router. Not easy to do from 150km away.

Orcon could see my router. The only option offered was a remote factory reset which was not an option as it would change my LAN and WiFi config.

When I got home I could not get LAN access to my router. Also I could see my WiFi SSID but could not connect.

A power cycle got everything working again.

I am thinking about remote power cycling options:

- Time clock to power cycle every few hours. Not a good solution.

- Some sort of phone network controller for switching mains power.

- Script control to reboot the router does not appear possible as the router LAN access fails.

I could ask for a replacement router or use my own router.

I would like to find a general solution for power cycling a router.

Anyone have other ideas?

TIA.