1058 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#272668 8-Jul-2020 14:05


While away from home I lost access to my home network which uses an NF18ACV router for my fibre.

 

Orcon suggested power cycling the router. Not easy to do from 150km away.

 

Orcon could see my router. The only option offered was a remote factory reset which was not an option as it would change my LAN and WiFi config.

 

When I got home I could not get LAN access to my router. Also I could see my WiFi SSID but could not connect.

 

A power cycle got everything working again.

 

I am thinking about remote power cycling options:

 

- Time clock to power cycle every few hours. Not a good solution.

 

- Some sort of phone network controller for switching mains power.

 

- Script control to reboot the router does not appear possible as the router LAN access fails.

 

I could ask for a replacement router or use my own router.

 

I would like to find a general solution for power cycling a router.

 

Anyone have other ideas?

 

TIA.

 

 




Gordy

46 posts

Geek


  #2519326 8-Jul-2020 14:10


The NF18ACV is hot garbage and I'm not surprised it needs power cycling - honestly I think your money would be better spent on something that won't NEED to be rebooted to remain stable. Ubiquiti EdgeRouter-X or something from MikroTik maybe.

 

 

 

My MikroTik RB3011 goes literally months in between reboots with no power cycling required, and the reboots are only to apply firmware upgrades. My point being that decent-quality gear shouldn't need reboots

102 posts

Master Geek


  #2519331 8-Jul-2020 14:25


Given that it's your router you're talking about, in the cases you'd want to reboot it your WAN connection and/or LAN/wifi is likely toast.

 

You could pay for a secondary cellular connection and just plug in a SIM card (if your router supports) for resilience - but that might be overkill (and wouldn't help if your router's really borked).

 

There are SMS based messaging switches available that can do this sort of thing via mobile phone SMS i.e. plug in switch to power socket, then SMS a number with a ON/OFF message or similar and it does its thing.

 

A quick oogle came up with this https://www.ezyswitch.co.nz/ in NZ or this US only unfortunately https://5gstore.com/product/8351_3g_sms_switch.html) - but I'm sure there are others.

 

Or train your cat to pull out the cable when the phone rings ;).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 




1058 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2519340 8-Jul-2020 14:35


I am having a new look at Michael Murfy's The Router Guide...

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=197871

 

 




Gordy

/dev/null
9390 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2519342 8-Jul-2020 14:39


If you want something that is rock solid stable and don't care about spending a bit of money then I seriously recommend the Ubiquiti Dream Machine as a worthy replacement. It's WiFi is great, the routing functions work well and the router itself is very stable and improving.

 

It is better to just replace your router in your case with something you don't have to babysit. I've done the exact same for my parents that are on the other island and while their solution is fully overkill for their needs the fact I don't need to manage it or tell them to reboot is what makes it worth it for me.




Michael Murphy


1631 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2519344 8-Jul-2020 14:40


Why not get a smart switch/plug? Wemo ones store the schedule on the device so you could set it to turn off at midnight and then back on again 5 minutes later.

 

 

 

EDIT: Have you checked if the router already has something? My D-Link router has a setting that Ive enabled to reboot every night.

1549 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2519352 8-Jul-2020 15:00


The Cambium CnPilot I got from @michaelmurfy is also great as a home fibre router, can access it it remotely to restart it I think too, or at least can be set to restart everyday at like 4am.



1058 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2519354 8-Jul-2020 15:03


tchart:

 

EDIT: Have you checked if the router already has something? My D-Link router has a setting that Ive enabled to reboot every night.

 

 

I have had a bit of a look around the NF18ACV for timed reset but couldn't find anything.

 

 




Gordy

 
 
 
 


/dev/null
9390 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2519380 8-Jul-2020 15:27


Actually @jonb raises a very good point.

This is another router I highly recommend if you want something stable: https://www.gowifi.co.nz/wifirouters/pl-r195wana-rw.html and best of all, it is cheap.

 

Go Wireless have a configuration guide for it also: https://help.gowifi.co.nz/support/solutions/articles/48001079838-cambium-cnpilot-r-series-ufb-home-router-configuration-guide




Michael Murphy


