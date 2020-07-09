I have a Pi Hole set up on my network for ad blocking. The Pi Hole does network DHCP, as the FritzBox doesn't let you delegate IPv6 DNS properly. My Pi Hole has my ISP DNS servers configured as the upstream DNS.

I use a couple of VPNs for work which let me access private hosts. However, the Pi Hole doesn't know to send DNS queries to the DNS servers associated with those additional network connections.

How do I get the Pi Hole to send DNS queries to those additional DNS servers, given that I might not know the DNS server IP in advance? I considered hard code the VPNs I use regularly, even if the VPN isn't connected that's ok, but the Pi Hole UI only supports two IPv4 DNS servers. I expect I could add more in a config file somewhere if I spent some time on it.

I have tried to tell the Pi Hole to "Listen on all interfaces, permit all origins", but that didn't seem to do anything.

ipconfig/all information (some redacted)

Ethernet adapter Ethernet 6:

Connection-specific DNS Suffix . : lan

DHCP Enabled. . . . . . . . . . . : Yes

Autoconfiguration Enabled . . . . : Yes

192.168.1.1

DHCP Server . . . . . . . . . . . : PI HOLE IPv4

DNS Servers . . . . . . . . . . . : PI HOLE IPv6

PI HOLE IPv4

PPP adapter (work VPN)

DHCP Enabled. . . . . . . . . . . : No

Autoconfiguration Enabled . . . . : Yes

IPv4 Address. . . . . . . . . . . : 172.(removed)

Subnet Mask . . . . . . . . . . . : 255.255.255.255

Default Gateway . . . . . . . . . :

DNS Servers . . . . . . . . . . . : 172.(removed)

172.(removed)