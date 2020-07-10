For those who have the 7590, it is available now, other models to follow soon after.
Been keeping an eye on the change notes, some good stuff in there for those who currently mesh, support for WPA3, VPN improvements etc
Updated the 7590 the other evening and no issues so far
Good to read, toyed with the idea of moving to labs but then told myself to be patient.
I'm meshing with a couple of 7490s, so if there is improved performance there then great!