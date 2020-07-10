Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth) FritzOS 7.20 available


#272709 10-Jul-2020 15:53
For those who have the 7590, it is available now, other models to follow soon after.

 

Been keeping an eye on the change notes, some good stuff in there for those who currently mesh, support for WPA3, VPN improvements etc

 

 

 

https://en.avm.de/products/fritzos/fritzos-720/?

  #2520837 10-Jul-2020 15:57
I’ve been running the lab versions on my 7490 and it’s been great. Improved VPN performance has been good. Lots of annoying UX issues been fixed.

  #2520840 10-Jul-2020 16:00
Updated the 7590 the other evening and no issues so far

 
 
 
 




  #2520841 10-Jul-2020 16:01
Good to read, toyed with the idea of moving to labs but then told myself to be patient.

 

I'm meshing with a couple of 7490s, so if there is improved performance there then great!

