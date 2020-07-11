So I’ve read through the recommended router post and keep a close eye on this forum but I feel I still need some help based on my situation and level of knowledge. I have a good understanding of basic networking but start to struggle with things like Ubiquiti products, understanding what a Cloud Key is etc, that obviously aren’t as simple to use.





My situation is that we have gigabit fibre at home with Spark. I use an AmpliFi HD system but it seems with every new firmware update the performance gets worse and I’m not alone with this based on the AmpliFi forums. As an example if I’m lucky I get 610/400 wired with the AmpliFi system (with or without hardware NAT enabled), but it mostly sits around 590/390. Plugging in the HG659 I have and I get 880/430 down so I know there’s no issue with the connection itself. I can’t keep using the HG659 though as I’m sitting right on the 32 device limit.





What I’d like to do is keep using the two AmpliFi HD routers I have as access points in bridge mode, and put something in the patch panel to handle the WAN side of things and connect to the switch.





It seems an Edgerouter 4 or USG might be the best way to go to achieve this? I just need something basic that’s going to give the same solid wired speeds as I can get with the HG659. I’d be confident I could follow the tutorial to set up the Edgerouter for our connection, but of course I don’t know if that’s the best modem to use and wouldn’t know how to set up a USG for example.





Any suggestions on what I should use? Thanks in advance.