sbiddle: How many devices and people? The solution isn't a Spark mesh solution or anything like that - it's to get a proper network audit done by an IT expert, properly plan out a proper wireless network and (presumably) fix Ethernet which they would presumably have as well if they are so big. Another band aid solution isn't going to be a fix for current band aid solutions. They simply need to spend $$ and do things properly.

They got this way through organic change I guess, and most people just not paying attention, and want something more. So precisely what Steve said, but it also isn’t need as heavy as it sounds.

1. don’t bother with the telcos for inbuilding suppport. They will only care if they are going to sell you something new, and even then it will be half baked unless you are a corporate spending up large. And even then it will still be half baked.

2. don’t just dump everything without taking stock of what you do have

3. don’t be cheap and try to redesign via a usergroup like GKZ for free. There are many experienced participants here but just as many who are not. None can help with tiny vague descriptions. You wouldn’t reclad your house with randoms off the street, why would you redo your core IT this way?

4. One way or another, the org is going to be spending money. If they don’t accept it, you have found the problem. But you can work the solution and time the changes.