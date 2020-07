Stildawn: I think I must be missing something here.



What added features does your $300 one have over this:



https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETEDM1090/Edimax-EDIMAX-AC1200-Gigabit-Dual-Band-Access-Poin



As far as I can see this one has 4 gigabit ethernet + 5g for $100?

That is not a managed device so if you have multiple of them to get coverage around the place then each has to be configured independantly thru its own user interface, its not centrally powered so you have to have a power adapter at each location you want one, the one I posted is wall mounted so gives a very neat installation into the flushbox that your existing data socket is in.

Also that edimax is a lower speed one, the unifi HD has a 4x4 radio so if you have a device with more paths then you get higher speeds, and the more paths in it gives it better sensitivity.

Bit like a corolla and a lexus. They're the same only until they are not.