Hey everyone,



I'm new here. It was suggested to me to ask my query here as there are some experienced users.



I live in the country and work from home on a 12Mbp/s down and 1Mbp/s up adsl connection. As I have no cell reception I use VoIP to talk with clients. I've got kids here for the holidays and they're messing up my connection.



I'm currently with Orcon and in their modem I can limit the WiFi, typically I limit it to 5.5Mbp/s or if I'm a grump I turn it off or limit it to 2Mbp/s so they can at least watch Netflix on low res. I use ethernet to the modem so I'm not affected when limiting the WiFi module. My wife and I also like to play FPS games in the evening and you need decent ping for those. We get about 30ms when nobody is on the network, when we limit to 5.5 and the kids are streaming our ping sits steadily around 50ms which is fine, but as soon as someone send a photo or something it spikes up to 400ms+



The main problem is that even with the WiFi limited, if one of their phones starts backing up to the cloud it completely kills the connection and makes my work difficult - particularly annoying when speaking with clients on VoIP - because I can't specifically limit the upload speed as the modem settings only allow to limit up/down as low as 1Mbp/s and that's the full upstream speed available.



I'm wondering if there is a modem out there I can purchase where I can specifically limit the upload speeds on the WiFi module so that even if they start video chatting or backing up to the cloud on the WiFi network, it doesn't completely kill my connection, yet it will allows them a half decent downstream limit.



Ideally I would like to limit the download speed on the WiFi network to about 5Mbp/s and limit the upload to about 0.5Mbp/s, that way they can still share half of the downstream on WiFi and half of the upstream. I've tried QoS prioritisation but it doesn't work well at all, I'd really just like to limit the WiFi module as I'm always hardwired, including my VoIP phone. None of the kids are connected via ethernet.



Anyone know of a modem that can do this? I'd like to stay with Orcon but switching providers is an option if it means I can run this setup, or just disable WiFi and plug in an access point that provides this functionality.





Cheers