Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Modem/Access opint that can limit WiFi upload speeds?


1 post

Wannabe Geek


#272775 15-Jul-2020 10:57
Send private message

Hey everyone,

I'm new here. It was suggested to me to ask my query here as there are some experienced users.

I live in the country and work from home on a 12Mbp/s down and 1Mbp/s up adsl connection. As I have no cell reception I use VoIP to talk with clients. I've got kids here for the holidays and they're messing up my connection.

I'm currently with Orcon and in their modem I can limit the WiFi, typically I limit it to 5.5Mbp/s or if I'm a grump I turn it off or limit it to 2Mbp/s so they can at least watch Netflix on low res. I use ethernet to the modem so I'm not affected when limiting the WiFi module. My wife and I also like to play FPS games in the evening and you need decent ping for those. We get about 30ms when nobody is on the network, when we limit to 5.5 and the kids are streaming our ping sits steadily around 50ms which is fine, but as soon as someone send a photo or something it spikes up to 400ms+

The main problem is that even with the WiFi limited, if one of their phones starts backing up to the cloud it completely kills the connection and makes my work difficult - particularly annoying when speaking with clients on VoIP - because I can't specifically limit the upload speed as the modem settings only allow to limit up/down as low as 1Mbp/s and that's the full upstream speed available.

I'm wondering if there is a modem out there I can purchase where I can specifically limit the upload speeds on the WiFi module so that even if they start video chatting or backing up to the cloud on the WiFi network, it doesn't completely kill my connection, yet it will allows them a half decent downstream limit.

Ideally I would like to limit the download speed on the WiFi network to about 5Mbp/s and limit the upload to about 0.5Mbp/s, that way they can still share half of the downstream on WiFi and half of the upstream. I've tried QoS prioritisation but it doesn't work well at all, I'd really just like to limit the WiFi module as I'm always hardwired, including my VoIP phone. None of the kids are connected via ethernet.

Anyone know of a modem that can do this? I'd like to stay with Orcon but switching providers is an option if it means I can run this setup, or just disable WiFi and plug in an access point that provides this functionality.


Cheers

Create new topic
1516 posts

Uber Geek


  #2523404 15-Jul-2020 11:23
Send private message quote this post

I've used settings like this in TP-Link routers to achieve what you're looking for.

 

Capping the upload really helped stop the ADSL getting crippled by one 'strong' upload.

 

 

 

See it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVH58qSlda4

 

 

Create new topic





Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Soul Machines joins forces with the World Health Organization
Posted 13-Jul-2020 18:00

Chorus completes the build and commissioning of two new core Ethernet switches
Posted 8-Jul-2020 09:48

National Institute for Health Innovation develops treatment app for gambling
Posted 6-Jul-2020 16:25

Nokia 2.3 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Jul-2020 12:30

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53

Techweek2020 goes digital to make it easier for Kiwis to connect and learn
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:48

Catalyst Cloud launches new Solutions Hub to support their kiwi Partners and Customers
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:44

Microsoft to help New Zealand job seekers acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:41

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.