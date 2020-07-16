Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNOWNew fiber connection causing NAT type change


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272798 16-Jul-2020 17:47
Send private message quote this post

Just had an ONT type 300 modem/router installed for fiber, and my NAT has gone from open to moderate (previously on a double NAT router+mesh network which was setup for DMZ+port forwarding) 

 

Called the ISP who said the only way to get an open NAT was to pay more per month for a static IP.  

 

ONT block access to the new modem/router so you can't change the settings yourself, but my understanding is that if I had access to this I could setup a DMZ/port forwarding on it to have an open NAT without their input at all.

 

Anyone else have an issue with NAT and fiber? This seems totally unfair that instead of changing the settings on the router (either doing it themselves or letting me do it. A whopping 5 minutes of any ones time), they want to charge additional money for something that isn't required.

Create new topic
7628 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2524258 16-Jul-2020 18:07
Send private message quote this post

What ISP, its not related to fibre but your isp

Cyril

2505 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2524259 16-Jul-2020 18:07
Send private message quote this post

Only way to eliminate CG-NAT is to get a public IP. Your understanding is incorrect.




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone 6s, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 




2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2524265 16-Jul-2020 18:15
Send private message quote this post

Spyware:

 

Only way to eliminate CG-NAT is to get a public IP. Your understanding is incorrect.

 

 

 

 

 

NOW NZ

6562 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2524266 16-Jul-2020 18:15
Send private message quote this post

Did you pick ISP on cheapest price? Sounds like you will need a static IP

'That VDSL Cat'
12376 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2524275 16-Jul-2020 18:21
Send private message quote this post

https://www.nownz.co.nz/support/technical-support/broadband-help/public-ip-address/

 

 

 

Now use CGNAT by default.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

BDFL - Memuneh
67553 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2524281 16-Jul-2020 18:28
Send private message quote this post

As above, this is related to the ISP. There's nothing you can/should/would change on the ONT. You are looking for a static IP from your ISP.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

BDFL - Memuneh
67553 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2524282 16-Jul-2020 18:28
Send private message quote this post

Moved to the NOW sub-forum.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

Create new topic





Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO announces new flash charge technologies
Posted 16-Jul-2020 08:17

Soul Machines joins forces with the World Health Organization
Posted 13-Jul-2020 18:00

Chorus completes the build and commissioning of two new core Ethernet switches
Posted 8-Jul-2020 09:48

National Institute for Health Innovation develops treatment app for gambling
Posted 6-Jul-2020 16:25

Nokia 2.3 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Jul-2020 12:30

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53

Techweek2020 goes digital to make it easier for Kiwis to connect and learn
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:48

Catalyst Cloud launches new Solutions Hub to support their kiwi Partners and Customers
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:44

Microsoft to help New Zealand job seekers acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:41

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.