Greetings. For months I have been blaming my NFV18 Netcomm on fibre for poor wifi performance, except my phone wifi has always been robust around the house, and ethernet no problem either. Our streaming UHD TV is fine till someone uses the microwave (to be expected).

The other day I installed a new Tenda AC11 router, with a good reputation for superior wifi performance. Since installing, my 2 daughters who are gamers, have been complaining the wifi is even worse.

My 22 year old says that on her new gamer PC it seems to reboot, and watching movies on her phone not so good. My 18 year old said her Playstation was regularly hanging, making gaming difficult. So while I was talking to her (and in the same room), I asked her forget the wifi password, then to reboot the Playstation, log back in to wifi, then do a speed test. At the same time, I did a speed test on my phone getting 20Mbps up, 80Mbps down. After reboot, the Playstation network diagnostic showed she was getting about 2Mbps up, 12-20Mbps down. We did a few tests, and this poor performance continued for her, and my expected performance remained.

Interestingly, both daughters wifi signal is strong on PC and PS.

I do not have portable 2.4Ghz phone active (a possible cause of interference).

There is no wifi bandwidth limits on the router. Im wondering if anyone knows; are there ports that you need to whitelist for Playstation and PC gaming?

If yes then that would partially explain, but my experience with blocked ports is you either get nothing or normal throughput.

Or anyone had similar issues that they sorted?

Certainly, the signal strength has not been an issue on either the NFV18ACV or the AC11.

Regards,

Al.