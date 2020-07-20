Greetings. Some time back I was using a Trustpower NFV18ACV (given to me by a neighbour, thus Trustpower is not interested - fair enough) then went to reuse and none of my passwords worked.

As far as I can tell default password is Trustpower, but after factory reset the combo of admin/Trustpower (case sensitive) does not work.

Any fallbacks anyone know of? I understand the Slingshot router has a fallback with consists of admin+6 last letters of MAC address, but that doesnt work either.

Thanks kindly,

Alistair.