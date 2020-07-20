Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Trustpower NFV18ACV reset but unable to login


#272849 20-Jul-2020 10:54
Greetings. Some time back I was using a Trustpower NFV18ACV (given to me by a neighbour, thus Trustpower is not interested - fair enough)  then went to reuse and none of my passwords worked.

 

As far as I can tell default password is Trustpower, but after factory reset the combo of admin/Trustpower (case sensitive) does not work.

 

Any fallbacks anyone know of? I understand the Slingshot router has a fallback with consists of admin+6 last letters of MAC address, but that doesnt work either.

 

Thanks kindly,

 

Alistair.

  #2525955 20-Jul-2020 11:11
Hmmmm.

 

The ones I know of would be - 

 

admin/admin

 

admin/Trustpower

 

admin/last6digitsofMAC lowercase

 

 

 

If none of those work, I'm not sure sorry. 



  #2525957 20-Jul-2020 11:14
Sorted - it was Firefox. Once I used chrome, I could log in with admin/admin

 

Hope this helps someone else.

