I'm trying (struggling) to setup some RBI in Waitomo and currently have a Huawei B525s-65a which came with an ANT-205. I managed to get 3G at 1-2 bars intermittantly. After reading some of the posts here I obtained a second ANT-205 so I could run them both at 45/315. Unfortunately it didn't get any better, I now have a stable 1 bar 3G but its basically useless other than being able to get notifications to your phone. I have 4 cell towers in the region (closest is 10km's away) but all have a hill in front of them.

My question is, do I bail out of the trial period now (we're only in the house for another 6 months) or do I try a stronger Yagi? We don't necessarily require the ability to stream Netflix but it would be nice to be able to scroll social media, Google search & make use of the VoIP option (saving us having to pay for a landline aswell).

How do I tell if the B525s is 700MHz or 1800MHz? The Specs here list both : https://mobilenave.com/huawei-b525-specification/#Huawei_B525_Specs