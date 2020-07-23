Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272910 23-Jul-2020 21:36
Trying to help out my daughter's flat here. I'm not there so can only pass on your advice. They've just had fibre installed and didn't take the option of a modem from the ISP as they have an ASUS DSL-AC68U Router they hoped to connect directly to the ONT. However, they can't get it working. I see that the ASUS DSL-AC68U is a ADSL/VDSL modem router without a LAN port. Some points that come to mind:

 

     

  1. I understand that only LAN1 of the ONT can be connected
  2. Does it need a modem and if so then what spec's?
  3. Or does its LAN1 port need to be connected to a WAN port of a router? If so, what should the WAN settings of the router be?
  4. Or does it have DHCP and can it connect to a switch?
  5. If it has DHCP, then I presume the DSL-AC68U could be configured as a switch and access point but have not looked that far yet.

'That VDSL Cat'
  #2527966 23-Jul-2020 21:45
the ONT will be in Bridge mode, so you need to terminate the connection in the way your provider expects.

 

 

 

Ask your provider for Third party modem configurations.

 

It will likely be VLAN 10 DHCP or PPPoE.

 

 

 

 

 

as to your choice of router though, throw out the DSL-AC68U. Burn it, do something with it that removes it from existence.

 

It's sold as a relatively high end device, but it's not capable of anything more than really 100mbit. The DSL Variant in particular does not do hardware offload, so all packets are processed on the CPU itself which very quickly becomes the bottleneck.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

/dev/null
  #2527972 23-Jul-2020 21:49
There are a tonne of threads on here on this particular router:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=190&topicid=247987
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=259916
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=232140
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=251374

 

The router is actually not great at all - I seriously think they should opt in for the ISP provided router and be done with it as to be perfectly honest even if you got this router working, it is not going to work well.




