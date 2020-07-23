the ONT will be in Bridge mode, so you need to terminate the connection in the way your provider expects.

Ask your provider for Third party modem configurations.

It will likely be VLAN 10 DHCP or PPPoE.

as to your choice of router though, throw out the DSL-AC68U. Burn it, do something with it that removes it from existence.

It's sold as a relatively high end device, but it's not capable of anything more than really 100mbit. The DSL Variant in particular does not do hardware offload, so all packets are processed on the CPU itself which very quickly becomes the bottleneck.