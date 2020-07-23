Trying to help out my daughter's flat here. I'm not there so can only pass on your advice. They've just had fibre installed and didn't take the option of a modem from the ISP as they have an ASUS DSL-AC68U Router they hoped to connect directly to the ONT. However, they can't get it working. I see that the ASUS DSL-AC68U is a ADSL/VDSL modem router without a LAN port. Some points that come to mind:
- I understand that only LAN1 of the ONT can be connected
- Does it need a modem and if so then what spec's?
- Or does its LAN1 port need to be connected to a WAN port of a router? If so, what should the WAN settings of the router be?
- Or does it have DHCP and can it connect to a switch?
- If it has DHCP, then I presume the DSL-AC68U could be configured as a switch and access point but have not looked that far yet.