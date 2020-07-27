Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home network in need of tech work.

#272962 27-Jul-2020 16:00
Hi Geekzone.

 

I'm a little overwhelmed. Just moved into a new house and this is what we're dealing with.

 

 

The blue wire is connected to the router which is located in the living room. 

 

 

What I'm trying to figure and don't really know how to phrase it in google, is how do I share the internet (and maybe in the future network all computers) with each other. My current understanding of each component is that the white chorus box is the fiber signal box, which provides the information to the router, and the black board is like a network switch. All the rooms have network outlets, which is redundant until I figure this out.

 

I've tried connecting a Ethernet cable from PORT 2 of the Fiber box to PORT 1 of the Network board with the idea of it automatically bridging itself, but nothing. Any ideas would be great. My network knowledge isn't a lot, but I can understand the basics.

 

 

 

Thank you in advance.

  #2529666 27-Jul-2020 16:12
Hi, the black box is just a phone module, its useless to you for ethernet.

 

The blue cables currently plugging into the phone module go off to each room, so to achieve the network you want you need to either place the router in the cabinet with the ONT and distribute to various rooms, or if there is more than two of the ethernet cables going to the lounge you can return a lan port from the router to the cabinet and use a switch to distribute to the other blue cables in the cabinet.

 

If there is only a single ethernet run to the lounge then there are other options to distribute traffic over a single run, but let us know if that make sense so far.

 

Cyril

