Hi Geekzone.

I'm a little overwhelmed. Just moved into a new house and this is what we're dealing with.

The blue wire is connected to the router which is located in the living room.

What I'm trying to figure and don't really know how to phrase it in google, is how do I share the internet (and maybe in the future network all computers) with each other. My current understanding of each component is that the white chorus box is the fiber signal box, which provides the information to the router, and the black board is like a network switch. All the rooms have network outlets, which is redundant until I figure this out.

I've tried connecting a Ethernet cable from PORT 2 of the Fiber box to PORT 1 of the Network board with the idea of it automatically bridging itself, but nothing. Any ideas would be great. My network knowledge isn't a lot, but I can understand the basics.

Thank you in advance.