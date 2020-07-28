Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272973 28-Jul-2020 13:25
Hi Team, 

 

 

 

Im a noob, and need your help.

 

 

 

I have Vodafone fibre and a Chorus ONT. I also have a ubiquiti router and WAP installed alongside a Netgear Prosafe switch. 

 

 

 

I have also got Vodafone TV and it has to run on their modem (else it keeps dropping connection after 18 months of testing different setups).

 

 

 

Question is, how can I configure the ONT and routers to let me run the two routers? It doesnt look like the second port on the ONT is live, and by connecting both routers to the switch, it works, but the wireless is really slow in use though tests have the vodafone unit at 30mbps and the Ubiquiti WAP at 85mbps. Wondering if there is a best practice way of doing this.

 

 

 

Cheers geeks. 

 

 

 

Andrew  

  #2530070 28-Jul-2020 13:29
The simple answer is no, you can't run 2 routers off the ONT.

 

There is a working Edgerouter configuration if you're using one of those - I can confirm this works reliably: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=181158

 

Instead, just look at upgrading your Vodafone TV box to the newer Vodafone TV that you can buy from the likes of Noel Leeming. It is far better in almost every aspect.




  #2530082 28-Jul-2020 13:41
michaelmurfy:

 

The simple answer is no, you can't run 2 routers off the ONT.

 

There is a working Edgerouter configuration if you're using one of those - I can confirm this works reliably: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=181158

 

Instead, just look at upgrading your Vodafone TV box to the newer Vodafone TV that you can buy from the likes of Noel Leeming. It is far better in almost every aspect.

 

 

 

 

Hmmm ok, I do have 2 running now through the switch, its just slow on the ubiquiti side in practical terms so I thought there must be a preferred way to do it that I wasnt doing.

 

 

 

I have the new Vodafone Gen 2 unit as well, it also keeps dropping connection even though nothing else in the house does and it does that on the ubiquiti WAP setup and a gaming Asus router I also tried. 

 

 

 

So far the only reliable way is the crappy Gen 1 vodafone unit with their router (its been working for 3 days and hasnt fallen over yet which is a record).  

 

 

 

I have both routers connected to the switch, so I guess thats as good as its going to work?  

 
 
 
 




  #2530161 28-Jul-2020 15:16
michaelmurfy:

 

The simple answer is no, you can't run 2 routers off the ONT.

 

There is a working Edgerouter configuration if you're using one of those - I can confirm this works reliably: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=181158

 

Instead, just look at upgrading your Vodafone TV box to the newer Vodafone TV that you can buy from the likes of Noel Leeming. It is far better in almost every aspect.

 

 

 

 

Oh I just read your thread link! 

 

 

 

Thats interesting to know, I do have the Ubiquiti Edgerouter and WAP units. 

 

 

 

Where about's do you undertake that posted config to get it working? Is it in the Ubiquiti software only or does it need to be in the network settings in the Vodafone box?

 

 

 

Andrew

