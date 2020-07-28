The simple answer is no, you can't run 2 routers off the ONT.

There is a working Edgerouter configuration if you're using one of those - I can confirm this works reliably: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=181158

Instead, just look at upgrading your Vodafone TV box to the newer Vodafone TV that you can buy from the likes of Noel Leeming. It is far better in almost every aspect.