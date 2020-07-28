Hi Team,
Im a noob, and need your help.
I have Vodafone fibre and a Chorus ONT. I also have a ubiquiti router and WAP installed alongside a Netgear Prosafe switch.
I have also got Vodafone TV and it has to run on their modem (else it keeps dropping connection after 18 months of testing different setups).
Question is, how can I configure the ONT and routers to let me run the two routers? It doesnt look like the second port on the ONT is live, and by connecting both routers to the switch, it works, but the wireless is really slow in use though tests have the vodafone unit at 30mbps and the Ubiquiti WAP at 85mbps. Wondering if there is a best practice way of doing this.
Cheers geeks.
Andrew