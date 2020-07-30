Does anyone know if the Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Machine can plug directly in to the ONT for Fibre use?
It can however you may need to update the firmware out of the box so it has support for VLAN 10 on PPPoE.
Thanks Mike, any idea of speed tests using Spark Fibre Max? currently my Linksys EA-9500 gives me 955 Mbps down and 435 Mbps up
clayton:
That is doing a damn fine job then!
It can do Gigabit speeds totally fine without any stress. Is a great router.
Cable has great speeds, but wi-fi not the best due to concreate ceilings, walls and floor
Don't buy a Dream Machine, run some cabling and install an Access Point. There's no router that's going to suddenly make Concrete go away.
Sorry, I was not precise in my last reply.
I have a Linksys EA-9500 in the lounge with a LAN cable run to the back bedroom into a PC with POE switch running 4 Axis cameras
Wi-Fi is configured and a good connection in the lounge but moving to the back bedrooms Wi-Fi drops by around 70% while doing speed tests
I have installed a UniFi Pro access point cabled to the router in the lounge and configured, so now great speeds, however disabling the Wi-Fi on the Linksys, speeds in the Lounge are reversed, I was going to get another UniFi Pro Access Point for the lounge but thought the Dream Machine would be better to replace the Linksys?
how are devices still coming out in nz without firmware that supports VLAN 10 PPPoE out of the box....
I thought the same thing, but Mike said "may need"
To confuse consumers