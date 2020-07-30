Sorry, I was not precise in my last reply.

I have a Linksys EA-9500 in the lounge with a LAN cable run to the back bedroom into a PC with POE switch running 4 Axis cameras

Wi-Fi is configured and a good connection in the lounge but moving to the back bedrooms Wi-Fi drops by around 70% while doing speed tests

I have installed a UniFi Pro access point cabled to the router in the lounge and configured, so now great speeds, however disabling the Wi-Fi on the Linksys, speeds in the Lounge are reversed, I was going to get another UniFi Pro Access Point for the lounge but thought the Dream Machine would be better to replace the Linksys?