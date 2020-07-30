Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Machine plugged into ONT


#273010 30-Jul-2020 13:50
Does anyone know if the Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Machine can plug directly in to the ONT for Fibre use?


 


 

/dev/null
  #2531389 30-Jul-2020 13:53
It can however you may need to update the firmware out of the box so it has support for VLAN 10 on PPPoE.




  #2531396 30-Jul-2020 14:11
Thanks Mike, any idea of speed tests using Spark Fibre Max? currently my Linksys EA-9500 gives me 955 Mbps down and 435 Mbps up

 
 
 
 


#2531399 30-Jul-2020 14:15
clayton:

 

Thanks Mike, any idea of speed tests using Spark Fibre Max? currently my Linksys EA-9500 gives me 955 Mbps down and 435 Mbps up

 

 

That is doing a damn fine job then!

  #2531406 30-Jul-2020 14:32
It can do Gigabit speeds totally fine without any stress. Is a great router.




  #2531407 30-Jul-2020 14:34
Cable has great speeds, but wi-fi not the best due to concreate ceilings, walls and floor 

  #2531410 30-Jul-2020 14:37
Don't buy a Dream Machine, run some cabling and install an Access Point. There's no router that's going to suddenly make Concrete go away.




  #2531447 30-Jul-2020 15:24
Sorry, I was not precise in my last reply.

 

I have a Linksys EA-9500 in the lounge with a LAN cable run to the back bedroom into a PC with POE switch running 4 Axis cameras

 

Wi-Fi is configured and a good connection in the lounge but moving to the back bedrooms Wi-Fi drops by around 70% while doing speed tests

 

I have installed a UniFi Pro access point cabled to the router in the lounge and configured, so now great speeds, however disabling the Wi-Fi on the Linksys, speeds in the Lounge are reversed, I was going to get another UniFi Pro Access Point for the lounge but thought the Dream Machine would be better to replace the Linksys?

 
 
 
 


  #2531448 30-Jul-2020 15:25
michaelmurfy:

 

It can however you may need to update the firmware out of the box so it has support for VLAN 10 on PPPoE.

 

 

how are devices still coming out in nz without firmware that supports VLAN 10 PPPoE out of the box....




  #2531452 30-Jul-2020 15:33
I thought the same thing, but Mike said "may need" 

  #2531453 30-Jul-2020 15:33
hio77:

 

michaelmurfy:

 

It can however you may need to update the firmware out of the box so it has support for VLAN 10 on PPPoE.

 

 

how are devices still coming out in nz without firmware that supports VLAN 10 PPPoE out of the box....

 

 

To confuse consumers

