Hi all,

A friend has a $1000 budget and wants a reasonable solution for her new house. She values setting up the network one time and having it relatively hassle-free.

She has:

- ONT in the front room and has a NAS and two computers in that room. All needing wired connections.

- Three computers in the rear of the house, all needing wired connections.

- Multiple devices throughout the house needing seamless wifi.

Constraints:

- Only 2 CAT6 cables join the front room to the rear of the house. There is no way to increase this number.



Could I please get some feedback on what I am about to recommend:

1. Connect standard Spark router (Huawei something) to ONT.

2. Router connects to 5 port switch.

3. 5 port switch, covers all front room wired devices.

4. 2 cables connect front to rear of house.

5. (Some sort of) mesh device network deployed to cover entire house wifi devices.

6. Another 5 port switch at rear of house, covers all rear of house wired devices.

What do you think?

Thank you.