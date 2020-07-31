Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Could you please validate my (simple) network recommendation to a friend?


#273023 31-Jul-2020 10:47
Hi all,

 

A friend has a $1000 budget and wants a reasonable solution for her new house. She values setting up the network one time and having it relatively hassle-free.

 

She has:
- ONT in the front room and has a NAS and two computers in that room. All needing wired connections.
- Three computers in the rear of the house, all needing wired connections.
- Multiple devices throughout the house needing seamless wifi.

 

Constraints:
- Only 2 CAT6 cables join the front room to the rear of the house. There is no way to increase this number.
 
Could I please get some feedback on what I am about to recommend:

 

1. Connect standard Spark router (Huawei something) to ONT.
2. Router connects to 5 port switch.
3. 5 port switch, covers all front room wired devices.
4. 2 cables connect front to rear of house.
5. (Some sort of) mesh device network deployed to cover entire house wifi devices.
6. Another 5 port switch at rear of house, covers all rear of house wired devices.

 

What do you think?

 

Thank you.

  #2531956 31-Jul-2020 10:57
How big is the house? One centrally located WAP ideally up high might cover the whole house.

 

Not sure why you would need two cables from the front to the rear of the house. One cable to the second switch seems fine. A basic switch costs about $30. The standard Spark router might have enough ports without having the first switch.

 

Rounding up: $50 (switch) + $200 (good WAP) should about do it.

