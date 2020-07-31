I have a spare Spark Smart Modem (Model vrv951uwac34-a-sp) and would like to use this as a switch and if possible, as a secondary access point in my studio out back. I have laid an ethernet connection and this is working fine, with a Gigabit connection from my Fritzbox fed by fibre.
I would like to
a) use this unit primarily as an ethernet switch to hook up devices on LAN
b) occasionally turn on the wifi and use it as an access point for wireless only devices
Is this possible for a) and b) and moreover what are the steps and settings I need to take in changing the configuration, presumably from the GUI settings for the router.
Note: I did a quick search for this on the forum but did not find such instructions, if they already exist I'd be thankful for a link.
Regards
Digikiwi