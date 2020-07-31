Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How do I use Spark Smart Modem as Access Point?


Geek


#273026 31-Jul-2020 11:59
Hi Geeksters,

 

 

I have a spare Spark Smart Modem (Model vrv951uwac34-a-sp) and would like to use this as a switch and if possible, as a secondary access point in my studio out back. I have laid an ethernet connection and this is working fine, with a Gigabit connection from my Fritzbox fed by fibre.

 

 

I would like to

 

a) use this unit primarily as an ethernet switch to hook up devices on LAN

 

b) occasionally turn on the wifi and use it as an access point for wireless only devices

 

 

 

Is this possible for a) and b) and moreover what are the steps and settings I need to take in changing the configuration, presumably from the GUI settings for the router.

 

Note: I did a quick search for this on the forum but did not find such instructions, if they already exist I'd be thankful for a link.

 

 

Regards

 

 

Digikiwi

 

 

Master Geek


  #2531991 31-Jul-2020 12:09
I am fairly sure you can do this just by going into the GUI and switching off DHCP and NAT. Dont make the mistake I did by joining to the main router via the WAN port - you need to plug in the ethernet cable to one of the LAN ports. The other LAN ports will then work as a switch. You can then choose whether or not to keep the wifi on or off.

Uber Geek


  #2532035 31-Jul-2020 12:32
As PJ48 says, just turn off DHCP and NAT.  I do this with two Smart Modems (the second is plugged into the first and acts as a Mesh unit).

This is covered a bit in the Smart Modem thread https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=257136&page_no=49

If you have any questions I am happy to try and help

