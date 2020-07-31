Evening all, I'm after a little bit of advise about the best way to do this.

I have a company-issued laptop and am wanting to isolate what this computer can communicate with (E.g. only work sites) on my own personal home network. Because I'm aware the machine has ZScaler installed (remote surveillance software) & I'm specifically wanting to block the ability for the machine to communicate with ZScaler but still use Teams, Outlook, Excel, Chrome, etc.

I have a pretty average router - DLink DIR-890L and it tend's to only have the basic "Website Blocking" function built into it. I've seen there are options IPv4 firewall allow/deny as well.

But my key question is, can I block my work-issued laptop from communicating to ZScaler servers at the router level?

After all, it is using my home network which I'm paying for.