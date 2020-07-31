Hi,



I am to get a bit of advice on extending my Wifi capacity at home.



Our wifi range and my fixed internet connection.



Our wifi modem is currently in the lounge of our house where the fibre comes in. I have then connected a blue ethernet cable from there out to garage number 1, where it plugs into a desktop computer.



I would like to move the desktop to the second garage and create a wifi network out there.



Is it possible to use a junction box and another cable through to another modem?



The plan is to have a raspberry Pi also connected via the ethernet cable in the second garage to have a constant connection



Cheers