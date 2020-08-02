I run a small live streaming service and often find myself in situations where I don't have a connection to the venues network (either through ethernet or wifi), I've been using a 4G Dongle for some time but want to upgrade to something more permanent. Teltonika offers a few products that I particularly like, however my major concern is with data usage. Does anyone have any recommendations for data sim carriers that would work in my situation with reasonable prices, or does anyone have any suggestions as to what I could do here. I have been thinking about getting an unlimited 4G Broadband connection for my address, and using that sim for this purpose.