#273067 2-Aug-2020 19:18
I run a small live streaming service and often find myself in situations where I don't have a connection to the venues network (either through ethernet or wifi), I've been using a 4G Dongle for some time but want to upgrade to something more permanent. Teltonika offers a few products that I particularly like, however my major concern is with data usage. Does anyone have any recommendations for data sim carriers that would work in my situation with reasonable prices, or does anyone have any suggestions as to what I could do here. I have been thinking about getting an unlimited 4G Broadband connection for my address, and using that sim for this purpose.

Where are you located?



In Auckland.

 
 
 
 


Whats your data usage like?

A Vodafone RBI connection via someone like Netspeed gives you a totally mobile 4G connection, but the SIM is locked to the supplied router. You'll get around 200GB data allowance for something like $120-$150/month

Edit: A spark/skinny 4G fixed wireless connection is also SIM locked to the device, but also locked to the geographic area you give them for the address.

Your only option is really going to be to either invest in multiple "Unlimited" data SIM's which are throttled after 40GB to 1.2Mbps and then using something like a LiveU Solo to bond the multiple connections/stream to where-ever you need to - However not sure what each providers rules are around using that sort of setup in NZ or just pay for data outright which is going to be very expensive.




