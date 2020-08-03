Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Seeking buying advice - new router with Parental Controls


I'm hoping someone can recommend a brand, or maybe even a specific model or series.

 

We're due for a new router, as we're having to reset our current one every other day.  I've always found the ones that come from the ISP to be troublesome.

 

 

 

My dream:

 

An app on my phone that has each of the kids' computers listed, and a toggle switch next to each one that says internet off/on.  That's it!  It must exist?

 

 

 

Control over mobile devices could also be useful.  Timers or alarms would be great too.  As would excellent wifi coverage, as the house is sort of spread out.  I can give more details of what will be connected to our network if needed.

 

 

 

And if there's a way for my kids to pay for this device with whatever you win in Fortnite or dig up in Minecraft, that would be great too.  Otherwise I'm hoping for fairly low cost...

 

 

 

 

We've got the smaller Koalasafe unit at home (bought before they released the Dome version) and think it's fantastic.  https://koalasafe.com/

 

I see they are currently out of stock, but they were happy to ship to NZ after I contacted them.




Thanks for the suggestion! 

 

 

 

I should add that the devices will be connected with ethernet where possible.  I don't want them to have a miserable online experience, I just want to withhold it until they've done the dishes/got dressed/made dad a coffee.  

 

 

 

I see "Parental Controls" listed as a feature on some mainstream routers, but understandably salespeople don't tend to have experience with it.

