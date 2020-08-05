Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Ubiquiti USG L2TP VPN throughput


1004 posts

Uber Geek


#273123 5-Aug-2020 15:06
Send private message quote this post

Wondering if anyone here is using a USG and has an IPSec L2TP VPN setup - wondering what sort of throughput you are seeing. 

 

There are countless threads on Ubiquiti's forums about it, but difficult to get any proper info. Connecting here from either Windows or Apple clients.

 

Using ER-X in the past (without hardware offloading cause it's still broken) I seem to get around 30 - 35mbps both ways, which isn't bad considering. 

 

With the USG (and I've confirmed offloading is enabled) I seem to get around 50mbps down, but only around 10mbps up. 

 

Keen to hear from anyone who's got one setup in the same way, to see what sort of speeds you're seeing through the VPN. 

 

Thanks!

 

Create new topic
20 posts

Geek


  #2535235 5-Aug-2020 15:15
Send private message quote this post

Honestly,
Setup Wireguard on a Pi4 then just forward the port on the USG.

Not sure on the full speeds possible but just ran a test from where I am which shows no performance impact with it on/off. Connection here is around 300Mbps

622 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2535250 5-Aug-2020 15:43
Send private message quote this post

I am by no means a USG expert but with VPNs in general have you checked the MTU size?

 

1492 for IPoE and even lower for PPPoE

 
 
 
 




1004 posts

Uber Geek


  #2535267 5-Aug-2020 15:54
Send private message quote this post

Good thought, I was under the impression that Spark recommend 1500 now - the USG currently is on the default (1492), so I could try tweaking that. Actual speeds through the USG are mint, around 900/350 on Spark gigabit fibre last time I did a random speedtest. 

 

 

 

I don't really understand the MSS MTU relationship well, but I think MSS - 40 (for the headers) = MTU, so I could try and set 1460 in the MSS clamping and see what happens, in theory that would give me a MTU of 1500 I think. 

1597 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2535269 5-Aug-2020 15:56
Send private message quote this post

i use this same setup and get about the same types of speeds your mentioning on a gbit connection - Spark and 2Degrees.





622 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2535272 5-Aug-2020 16:14
Send private message quote this post

l43a2:

 

i use this same setup and get about the same types of speeds your mentioning on a gbit connection - Spark and 2Degrees.

 

 

I put this down to a limitation of the IPSEC engine if that's the case

Create new topic




News »

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40

Vector and AWS join forces to accelerate the future of energy
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:35

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.