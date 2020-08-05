Wondering if anyone here is using a USG and has an IPSec L2TP VPN setup - wondering what sort of throughput you are seeing.

There are countless threads on Ubiquiti's forums about it, but difficult to get any proper info. Connecting here from either Windows or Apple clients.

Using ER-X in the past (without hardware offloading cause it's still broken) I seem to get around 30 - 35mbps both ways, which isn't bad considering.

With the USG (and I've confirmed offloading is enabled) I seem to get around 50mbps down, but only around 10mbps up.

Keen to hear from anyone who's got one setup in the same way, to see what sort of speeds you're seeing through the VPN.

Thanks!