Hello,

We have a Ubiquiti UniFi UAP-AC-PRO which does well for what it's supposed to do, but the further parts of our 4 bedroom house have poor coverage.

In August 2020 is an AmpliFi HD a good solution to this problem, or are there better alternatives to consider?

A few years ago I tried a wifi range extender which is pretty useless. What makes the AmpliFi HD better?

Thanks in advance!