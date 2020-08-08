Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Experience with OpenDNS Family Filter


13 posts

Geek


#273167 8-Aug-2020 17:37
Every now and again I recap on the changes that occurred in the security landscape to see what has changed and what can be improved. 

 

 

 

Having a number of teenage boys in the house, it force you to stay up to date with the latest and greatest measures and countermeasures...Innovation never stop

 

 

 

I have been using Norton's Connect Safe years ago, and when they eventually stopped, I tried some other providers, but eventually reverted to the default protection of the Asus Router (I think  it was Trend Micro).

 

Last year when we moved to Hawke's Bay, I started to dabble with others, like 

 

CloudFlaire's:  1.1.1.3, 1.0.0.3

 

OpenDNS: 208.67.222.222, 208.67.220.220

 

Switch to Safety:  23.216.52.39, 23.216.53.39

 

SafeSurfer:  104.197.28.121

 

but basically resolved to using CloudFlaire as it just seemed to work and did what it was supposed to do. 

 

 

 

The DNS filtering was forming part of my arsenal for internet protection.  Which when combined with a number of Firewall Rules on the Mikrotik, should provide some level of protection to those who inadvertently end up where they shouldn't.

 

 

 

But, reading in this forum about the benefits of customisation of OpenDNS, I set out this morning to set it up and configure it to see if it is all it is promising to be.

 

 

 

The website seems very "clunky" most likely due to the Cisco buy-out.  A bit disorganised, but I eventually sign up and follow the prompts to configure my network using my public IP and then proceed to configure the filters, complete with custom warnings!  This looks great.

 

 

 

For some reason, I did not see the IP addresses to be used for the DNS setting, but assumed that it can't work without this specific DNS setting (no magic pixi dust here)

 

After some searching, I found this the step by step for the DNS configuration:

 

https://support.opendns.com/hc/en-us/articles/228006047-Generalized-Router-Configuration-Instructions

 

 

 

And after restarting everything (PC/Routers), I though voila! 

 

 

 

All sorted (or so I thought), in particular when the test case included proved that everything was working.

 

Testing OpenDns

 

 

 

In reality, the test case did not portray the custom results as expected (my own custom picture and wording to ensure that it was actually running my config), but still "proved" it was working.

 

 

 

Then, I tried another test case.  Pointing a web browser to xvideos (which it should not be able to open), and true's bob:  It opened!  I'm shocked!

 

 

 

Thus all my tinkering was for nothing.

 

 

 

Using the website check, it said that xvideos was indeed blocked,  

 

 

 

Using the config tool, I also added the xvideos to my own blacklist.  But that didn't change anything.

 

 

 

Thus, for now I'm reverting by to CloudFlaire's 1.1.1.3

 

 

 

Can some other OpenDNS users on the Forum please confirm that it is still actually working by trying to open xvideos?

 

 

 

If anyone has some thoughts, feel free to chip in.

 

 

 

 

 

 

54 posts

Master Geek


  #2536785 8-Aug-2020 18:54
Works OK here - have you got the customisations set correctly?

 

 

 

